Anambra’ll be Nigeria’s compass for the future – Soludo

The newly swornin governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, said that Anambra State under his watch will become Nigeria’s compass to the future. Soludo, who stated this in his inaugural address, said he will seek active collaboration and cooperation with the Federal Government, neighbouring and other states as well as the international community to provide Anambra State a people-centred governance that will consolidate on the progress made by his predecessors in order to continue with Anambra’s upward trajectory. To achieve this dream, Soludo, who declared he was prepared for the job, said his administration will reinvigorate and mainstream the public-community-private partnership (PCPP) as a veritable framework for service delivery and development.

He added that he will develop pragmatic frameworks for the private sector and communities to adopt schools, build roads/infrastructure, manage government assets, receive and manage development matching grants, participate in sanitation and securing law and order. According to the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), his contract with Anambra people derives from three seminal documents – Anambra Vision 2070, a 50-Year Development Plan that he chaired; the Soludo Solution, a people’s manifesto for a greater Anambra and his Transition Committee report.

His words: “Today (yesterday), I stand up for the millions of Ndi Anambra for whom this mandate means everything. The hopes and expectations rise up to the heavens. Understandably, all of us wish that I could perform miracles by waving my hands and all our problems will be solved. I hear you. I feel your pulse. For your sake, I keep awake at night, sometimes having palpitations about not letting you down.” Soludo, who also spoke on the security situation in the South-East geopolitical zone, said there is no conflict that dialogue, in good faith, cannot resolve.

He revealed the readiness of his administration to seek active cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders to urgently restore peace and security in Anambra State. He said: “Umunne m Ndi Anambra, besides the environment, a fundamental existential threat to our state and indeed Igbo land is that of peace building and law and order.

We can’t build this homeland by turning the sword against each other. Ndi Anambra love their homeland but the recent upsurge in criminality poses a great threat. My heart bleeds to see and hear about our youth dying in senseless circumstances. Every criminal gang – kidnappers, wicked murderers, arsonists, rapists, thieves – all now claim to be freedom fighters. Criminality cannot be sugar coated.

This must stop.” He enjoined all stakeholders to review both the narrative and the action plan, noting that he endorses the recent statement by the Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Bishops/Archbishops on Peace and Conflict Resolution, requesting for a tripartitediscussionbetweenthem, the presidency and South- East governors to deal with the conflicts in the zone, espe-cially in relation to Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN). He faulted the Monday sitat- home directive by IPOB, saying: “A significant part of ourstateeconomyispowered by artisans, keke drivers, vulcanizers, hairdressers, cart pushers, petty traders, bricklayers, women frying akara, and all those who depend upon daily toil and sweat to feed their families. Every day, there is a ‘sit at home,’ these poor masses lose an estimated N19.6 billion in Anambra alone. Due to the protracted breakdown of law and order, businesses are relocating outside Igbo land, with growing unemployment, and traders who used to come to shop in Onitsha, Aba are going elsewhere. Who is losing? By forcing our children – the future of Igboland – to stay at home instead of being in school, while even the critically sick people (including pregnant women) cannot go to hospital, we harm our future.”

