Anambra’s moves for post-COVID-19 pandemic

Following the distortion to the nation’s education calendar due to the continuous lockdown of schools occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic since March, this year, the Anambra State Government has devised an online teaching and learning programme that will serve as a stop gap to keep pupils and students in primary and secondary schools busy, while at home.

Apart from the online mode, the state government also deployed state-owned Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) in the teaching of students so as to ensure that their education does not suffer unduly or stopped despite the pandemic.

The on the air teaching and learning is part of moves to tackle the challenges of COVID- 19 on the education of students and pupils in the rural and difficult-to-reach areas, such as the riverine and remote communities in the state. According to the Chairman of Anambra State Primary and Post-Primary Schools Communion (PPSC), Mrs. Ifeoma Okaro, explained that state government had commenced the e-learning and e-teaching programme for teachers in over 3,000 secondary schools across the state as well as their counterparts at the primary school level.

“The teachers will learn a lot from this programme and it is designed to tackle the challenges of COVID-19 on our educational sector,” she added. Speaking in the same vein, the state Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, who further ex-plained that teachers were trained on the e-teaching and e-learning platform, however, lamented that out of the 12,000 teachers targeted only 120 were actively involved in the online teaching during the pandemic.

“It is sad that most of the teachers do not have android phones and many of them could not even operate the phones. The frustrating aspect of this issue is that we wanted to start this programme of making sure that all teachers own laptop computers of their own, but this was greeted with criticism because the people saw it as a way of ripping- off the teachers. But, had this been worked out, we would not have problems during the pandemic,” the Commissioner noted.

However, Omenugha hinted that the government was organising e-conference on post-COVID- 19 education in which every teacher will take part, saying the government is planning to launch a project known as “One- Student-One-Laptop or Palmtop Computers” to assist the school children in their education. “For areas that do not have the basic facilities for the project we have approved the purchase of 3,000 radio sets for pupils and students in some Local Government Area such as Anambra East, Anambra West, Ogbaru, Orumba North, Orumba South, Nnewi South, Awka North and Ayamelum,” she added.

These LGAs are communities this project is meant for and we are already working with the Education Secretaries of the affected Local Government Areas, while the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Mobilisation, Ify Obiano, has also been visiting markets in the communities to create awareness. The Commissioner, who was not specific on reopening of schools in the state, however, said that what would happen is gradual reopening of the schools.

Omenugha added: “The gradual reopening of schools would entail from 9:30am to 10:30am for primary schools, while those in Junior Secondary Schools (JSS III) would attend classes from 7am to 8am and students in the Senior Secondary Schools would commence classes as from 1pm daily.”

She noted that the e-training of teachers would commence after the e-conference billed for sometimes in August, adding that already teachers have being going to schools to make necessary arrangements for the reopening of schools in line with the post-COVID-19 pandemic policy.

The Ministry of Basic Education, in a letter to the teachers, entitled: “Laying the Bed for Post-COVID-19 Education in Anambra State – A Call for Participation in e-Learning Training and e-Conference,” recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed everyone under lock and key with many economic activities grounded. She noted: “Education is not left out as all schools were closed and our children were equally locked down due to the pandemic. The fact remains that if all activities could wait, education cannot wait.

Allowing education to wait will mean putting all our destinies to a halt and endangering our growth.

‘Even though technology may not replace teachers, teachers who use technology may replace those who cannot. We want to thank all those teachers who participate actively on Teaching-On-Air during the COVID-19 emergency education programmes initiated by the Ministry of Basic Education. You have developed new skills and have really become global teachers.”

On the role of technology in education, the Commissioner noted that clearly, we have come to understand that post- COVID-19 education must blend teaching and learning with the use of limited face-to-face teaching, and perhaps a high dose of technology-driven e-teaching and e-learning. According to her, as the state anticipates reopening of schools, the system should also anticipate an increase in the deployment of digital technology and digital skills.

Omenugha said: “We need to up skill and keep our knowledge up to date. We should prepare lesson notes digitally with MSWord, MS PowerPoint and tutorial videos software. We should learn how to teach our lessons with Zoom, CISCO, Webex and Microsoft Teams. Post-COVID-19 education cannot be the same with the previous methods. The future belongs to those who prepare adequately for it. “Indeed, COVID-19 pandemic has apparently opened a new chapter in the history of education in Nigeria, hence compelling stakeholders to look inwards and evolve a new vista and paradigms in basic education management and delivery through ICT.”

However, stakeholders have lauded the state’s innovation in the area of post-COVID-19 education, but insisted that it would require adequate provision of teaching and learning tools as well as basic instructional materials that conforms to the best practices worldwide, even as they pointed out that regular power supply is also key to the success of this new normal

Like this: Like Loading...