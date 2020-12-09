ANAN cautions FG against planned reopening of borders

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), yesterday cautioned the Federal government against reopening of land borders, describing the plan as hasty. The association insisted that, reopening the land borders now would erode the success recorded so far in the nation’s production capacity. The President of ANAN, Prof Muhammad Akaro Mainoma made this disclosure in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the ANAN’s 5th Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) Programme and induction of new members.

The ANAN President urged the government to improve more on the production capacity of economy before reopening of borders. Mainoma said “To me, it is something that’s still early. The whole idea is to make sure that the productive capacity of the economy is enhanced. And if we allow borders to be reopened and people bring in goods, it is going to reduce the value that we have achieved. “Thenatureof manisthat wewantsomethingdifferent. Onceyouallowgoodstocome in, you find out that taste will change and therefore it may affecttheeconomic indicesin the nation.

“It is better we stay a little while and ensure that we perfect the production process in such a way that our productive capacity is almost equal to the one that we are going to import.” He noted that the body had helped government in fight against corruption by imbibing imbibe ethnics, schooled professionals on integrity and also introduced whistle-blower policy within the body. Mainoma added that ANAN also maintains synergy with the government by ensuring erring members are punished to serve as deterrent to others.

