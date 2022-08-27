Ananaba, Ali, Dike, others flay politicians over London meetings

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Yusuf Ali, has said that the recent meetings of Nigeria’s leading political leaders in London are for personal interests and not in the interest of the country. Ali, who was reacting to the development, told Saturday Telegraph that though no one knows the agenda of the meetings, such meetings could only be for the interest of the politicians involved. Also, Prof. Paul Ananaba, SAN, said that such meetings are not new because the country’s political leaders have for a long time now made it their pastime to go for medical treatment abroad.

Their children, Ananaba also said, go to school and shopping abroad, so going to discuss leadership abroad is also part of the things that appear to be fascinating to them. Similarly, Prof. Francis Dike described the London drama between the political camps of Governor Nyesom Wike, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi as a reflection of the level of the country’s politics. He said it was unnecessary to put our political immaturity on ‘broadway’. Recall that London and Paris have, for the past five days, become a political arena of presidential candidates and their camps ahead of the coming 2023 general election. According to Ali, the politicians are advertising themselves. It’s just one of the things that they do, he said.

“I’m not sure that people really know what is going on. The political elites are disconnected from the reality of Nigeria, so I’m not sure they know the vision and mission of our country. “People don’t care about what they do and don’t do anymore. If you want to discuss our political future and political alignment, I think technically, you should have done it here. “I think we should find a way to address our issue domestically within the four walls of our country. “They all have their peculiar ways of doing things,” Ali said. In like manner, Ananaba said that it is not only about meeting in London.

He asked: “What about medical treatment that all governors are going for? Where is the security? There is none. They want to go where they will relax and be secure when they discuss. “From my experience, if that is what will help us get a good leader, then it is fine because it is not limited to political discussions alone. “Our leaders have been going for health and medical care in London. Most of them have children in schools abroad while school is not going here. It’s not a good thing. “The question is what value will we get? If they see a good environment there and it helps them to realise that there is need for a good environment here, then that will be good.”

Dike added however that there was a flip side to the political trips to London. He said: “Before now, there was something like the ruling party. The ruling party we used to know would not have gone to all the trouble to reach and negotiate with Wike, because they control the levers of power and all the instruments of coercion and intimidation in an election.

“But with the 2023 elections, the dynamics have changed, there is nothing like the ruling party anymore; power has moved to the people and the people have become the ruling party. That is why you see them willing to plead and negotiate with anybody that has votes to give. “I specially commend the youth of this country for bringing us to this point in history and pray that God gives them the strength and tenacity to see to the end, what they have started.”

No sense in London meeting -INC

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) Publicity secretary, Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, in his reaction said: “I cannot authoritatively say what they have gone to do because I didn’t know when they left and for what purpose but we just pray that it should be for the interest of Nigerians. “Just like the opinion of others, there are a lot of things to be done in this country. If it is political meetings, I don’t see any reason why people should travel out for political meetings. “There are so many issues in the country, the fuel price is high. The least commodity, the price is high. If we have such funds to travel, if there is so much money, we should have used it for the betterment of others. “So, if it is for political reasons, I don’t see any sense in it. It doesn’t really make any sense at all.” Meeting is for selfish interest – PANDEF Also, the national publicity secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ken Robinson, stated that “The gathering in London and Paris as being reported recently was for selfish interest of the political elite. “We agree that people should be concerned why London? Why not Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja, Adamawa or any other place or even in Otta farm? Why the choice of London? “Those are questions that should trouble people and people should ask. And they are germane questions. This is because of the state of the economy and sundry issues the country is battling with. “Well, people will say that they are public figures, perhaps they went on holidays and of course why can’t they have holidays in Nigeria. “So, the truth of the matter is that those London meetings are unnecessary. Whatever they are discussing in London they could also discuss in any city in Nigeria. “They are not private individuals. They are public figures. They all either want to get a new office in 2023 or they are occupying an office now. “So, former President Olusegun Obasanjo is like becoming father of many and of course Governor Wike is becoming a rallying point in the politics of Nigeria,” Robinson said.

Meetings outside Nigeria, ‘stupid’ behaviour -Ohanaeze

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, also condemned the habit of Nigerians, especially politicians who are aspiring to lead the country, to jump outside the country for political meetings or other social events just to prove that they have arrived. The national publicity secretary of the group, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, who spoke with one of our correspondents on the heels of the recent meetings in the United Kingdom by some Nigerian political leaders, described it as “stupid” and wasteful of scarce foreign currency in the country. He said: “When we talk about Naira-Dollar exchange and the rate at which it is falling, it is because of what we call capital flight and other associated factors.

“Just like we have thousands of students who are schooling outside the country, the same way we have people going to spend their holidays in England, how people go to spend weekends and throw parties in London and so on and so forth. “These are stupid behaviours, which are characteristics of third world, or reckless leadership in the third world.

“It’s condemnable, objectionable and is a contributory factor to our underdevelopment. “It’s very unfortunate that somebody who calls himself a leader will organise a meeting outside the country; for what purpose? “Really I condemn it and that is of course the view of Ohanaeze Ndigbo that such things should stop. “And we are happy with what is happening in the country today, people are more discerning now, a lot of things are being interrogated, and people are now wiser than they were in the past.

“Before, one would look at somebody who holds a meeting in London as a leader that should be respected, but today people are looking at such a person as a leader who is abusing his privileges, as a leader that doesn’t take into cognizance the situation in the country today. “So, things are fast changing. It’s very unfortunate that people are still indulging in such nonsense behaviour but thank God that people are wiser now than in the past.”

Middlebelt Forum: The London jamboree show of dissatisfaction

For the Middlebelt Forum, the London jamboree is nothing but a show of dissatisfaction with PDP for choice of Presidential Candidate. The Forum’s National President, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, described the meetings as an indication of rejection of the Northern Presidency Candidate, saying the South has the constitutional right of producing the next President of Nigeria for equity, fairness and Justice. Pogu who spoke with one of our correspondents also said that London cannot be divorced from what is going on in the PDP.

He said: “Former President of Nigeria Obasanjo meeting in London with leaders who are not satisfied with what is going on in the PDP, and these are leaders who stood their ground that based on the Constitution of the PDP, the Presidency should go to the South not the North again. “I don’t know why Obasanjo met with them, but we do know them and what they stand for, let us wait for the result.” He said he is happy that Obi also met with those leaders. “I am in support of Mr. Peter Obi and we have encouraged the Middle belt to support him because we believe he will deliver Nigeria from the yoke of hardship, poverty and insecurity challenges amongst others.

“Our position is consistent and it is that the President be zoned to the South, and we will support the candidate that believes in one Nigeria, who will transform Nigeria and do what is right, and Peter Obi is that person we will support come 2023.” “We have indicated clearly that we will campaign against any political party that zones its President to the North. “After eight years of northern Presidency, it is now the turn of Southern Nigeria. Fairness and justice should prevail.”

