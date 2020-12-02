News

Anas Essa Details His Journey to Sustainability

I always knew I wanted to work with people and their smiles, and I also knew I wanted to work for myself only,” Anas says about the inspiration for his work at Diamond White Smile. “A smile is the first thing someone notices about you and see their confidence rise. This is the most rewarding part of my job and is why I started this company.”

The company, founded in 2017, has now become a watermark for people in the teeth-whitening industry. “Diamond White Smile first started to operate back in 2017,” he explains. “Originally I started this as a side business which quickly turned into a full time corporation running seven days a week. Our mission is to help change one smile at a time and one life at a time.”

What started as a side hustle soon came to monopolise Anas’s attention. “I had many obstacles to overcome when I first started Diamond White Smile. This was the first business I opened therefore I had done a lot of research and had spoken to different business owners to get some insight and help prepare myself,” he says.

“Even though I tried to prepare myself there were still the challenges of opening costs and supplies, incorporating the business and learning about accounting and financials. Once all that was figured out, I still had to grow my company as it was all new. I spent hours daily promoting my business because yes I had all the supplies ready but I had to build my clientele from scratch. This did not happen overnight but i didn’t give up and here I am today.”

Giving advice to up-and-comers, he says, “My advice to someone trying to start their own is to have faith and confidence in yourself. It’s going to be scary and it’s going to be hard. I work 7 days a week morning and night and I wouldn’t change it for the world. You’re going to have good weeks and you’re going to have bad weeks but never give up. Remember success doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time to grow your business and the more time you invest in yourself the more successful your business will become.”

