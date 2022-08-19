Sports

Ancelotti confirms Casemiro's move to Man United

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Casemiro’s switch to Manchester United.

The Italian gaffer said the Brazilian is set to leave Real Madrid this summer to find a ‘new challenge’.

The Real boss said: “I talked to him this morning.

“He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity. I and the club understand it.”

Ancelotti acknowledged that the Brazilian international has served the Spanish capital city club wholeheartedly during his time at the club and for this reason Real Madrid will respect his decision to leave.

“We wish him all the best in his next challenge,” he added during his press conference ahead of this weekend’s fixture.

“The midfield of Modric, Kroos and Casemiro has been very, very important for Real Madrid.

“Casemiro’s teammates respect him and his decision. They love him, the club loves him.

“Casemiro will not play on Saturday [against Celta Vigo]. We have signed Tchouameni and he’s one of the best on the market. Then we have Kroos and Camavinga.

“Yesterday I realised it was a real thing [Casemiro to Man United]. My plans won’t change.”

 

