Sports

Ancelotti proud after Super Cup win

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Ancelotti proud after Super Cup win

 

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed a job well done after a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia on Sunday secured a 21st title of his managerial career and fifth with the Spanish giants.

It was his first trophy since winning the 2017 German Super Cup with Bayern Munich, four and a half years ago.

“Yes, I won many trophies but It’s been a long time since my last one,” Ancelotti told a news conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

“Winning represents the end of your work. In the public eye, it means that you have done a good job but that is not always the truth. I think I did a good job at Everton and Napoli but I haven’t won there.”

The 62-year-old was in charge when Real won their 10th Champions League trophy in 2014.

He also won the Copa del Rey, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup with Madrid in his first spell in charge, which ended in 2015.

He only needs to win LaLiga to be the first manager in the club’s history to win all six major trophies available. They are currently top of the table.

“I feel lucky and proud to have the opportunity to manage this team,” Ancelotti said. “You can never get tired of winning. It’s beautiful, something you enjoy a lot, watching the players happy, celebrating.”

Added to his five trophies with Real Madrid, Ancelotti won three as manager of Bayern, one with Paris St Germain, three with Chelsea, eight with Milan and one with Juventus.

Real lead LaLiga with 49 points from 21 games, five ahead of second-placed Sevilla.

They are in contention in the Champions League, where they will play PSG in the round of 16, and in the Copa del Rey where they will play at Elche next Thursday, also in the last 16.

“We won’t have time to celebrate, there is another competition play in a few days,” Ancelotti said.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Messi’s father, Jorge, arrives Barcelona

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge who departed Rosairo, Argentina last night by private jet, has landed in the Barcelona airport, multiple sources have confirmed. According to an audiovisual footage by Cadena COPE, Jorge Messi, with blue surgical nose mask, was greeted by the fans and the journalists. When asked on his son’s future, […]
Sports

David Silva signs for Real Sociedad after leaving Man City

Posted on Author Reporter

  David Silva has joined Real Sociedad as a free agent on a two-year deal after his Manchester City contract expired. Lazio were confident of reaching an agreement to sign Silva, according to Sky in Italy, and offered the 34-year-old a three-year deal worth €10m a year. However, the Spaniard has opted to join Sociedad – who […]
Sports

AFN: We are going to compete in AFA kits

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria says the track and field contingent to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which starts on Friday will compete in kits provided by the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. Prince Adeniyi Adisa Beyioku, Secretary General of the federation says the athletes like their counterparts in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica