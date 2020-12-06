Sports

Ancelotti to invite Mourinho for drink after Marine FA Cup tie

Carlo Ancelotti said he will invite José Mourinho to his home in Crosby when Tottenham visit Marine next month – Covid restrictions permitting – and that the historic tie demonstrates the importance of the FA Cup.

 

Ancelotti has lived in Crosby since he became Everton manager 12 months ago and, despite a glittering career that includes winning three Champions League titles, has been captivated by the third-round draw that pits the Premier League leaders against the Northern Premier League club from his adopted home town.

 

The 301 places between the clubs is the biggest gap in third-round history and Ancelotti has extended his own welcome to Mourinho before Spurs’ visit to Rossett Park, reports The Guardian. “I have to invite Mourinho for a drink after the game if it will be possible – it is not far from me,” said the former Milan, Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich manager.

 

“I have to talk to him about the beach and the nice area that Crosby is. I would like to welcome him here in Crosby.” T h e Everton manager sent a good-luck message to his Marine counterpart, Neil Young, before the second-round victory over Havant & Waterlooville and believes the third-round tie is what makes the FA Cup special. “It really was good luck, I think, because now they are going to play Tottenham. It will be really exciting for them to play against a top European team like Tottenham.

 

This is the FA Cup, this is the importance of the FA Cup in this country. “I am sure it will be a really exciting game and everyone is really pleased to have a game like this in this small town, this small village.”

 

The only downside, said Ancelotti, is that he will be unable to watch Marine’s big day in person. “I would like to go to the game but you know now it is not possible,” he said.

