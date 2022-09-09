News

Anchor Borrowers: CBN supports Ogun commodity farmers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declared its readiness to give more support to members of the Ogun State Famers and Commodity Association in its Anchor Borrowers Programme. The CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, stated this yesterday, when the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, led the leadership of the association to the headquarters of the apex bank in Abuja. Speaking, Abiodun expressed his administration’s appreciation to the bank for giving maximum support to the state nominees for the programme. He explained that the meeting was also used to deliberate on areas for improvement to include additional beneficiaries who are eager to also benefit from the agricultural linkage opportunity facilitated by his administration for farmers and other value chain actors in Ogun State.

 

