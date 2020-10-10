News

Anchor Borrowers: NASC, CBN partner with 1m wheat farmers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC ) said it had started discussion with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria ( SEEDAN) and other organisations to extend the Anchor Borrowers programme to about one million wheat farmers across the country.

NASC Director General, Dr. Philip Ojo, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, during this year’s Green Field Day, said the move was part measures the Council would use to promote post COVID- 19 economic recovery for farmers and other seed sector stakeholders. CBN’S Anchor Borrowers programme, as an intervention from the apex bank to the nation’s agriculture had been adjudged successful by stakeholders, who said, it has helped to increase rice production and also in reducing importation bills in the country.

Ojo said: “Currently NASC is in discussion with CBN, Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (SEEDAN ), NAQS, LCRI to facilitate the successful commencement of the Anchor Borrowers programme on wheat project for one million farmers.”

