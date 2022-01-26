Anchor Borrowers’ Progrmme key to forex conservation

With the nation’s foreign exchange reserves still under pressure despite oil prices rebounding to pre-COVID-19 levels, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s efforts, especially through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), to boost productivity in the agricultural sector, remain, for now, the most viable strategy of conserving the FX reserves, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

The unveiling of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)’s mega rice pyramids by President Muhammadu Buhari, last Tuesday, was, expectedly, an opportunity for the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to speak about the achievements of the apex bank’s most well-known intervention scheme in the agricultural sector – the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) – which resulted in the construction of the rice pyramids.

According to Emefiele, CBN’s interventions in the agriculture value chain through ABP are yielding great results, especially with regard to helping to reduce rice imports.

Forex savings

According to him, “we are delighted that these efforts have yielded fruits in not just increasing the availability of rice, but also in moderating prices, reducing imports and increasing job creation in the country.

For example, Thailand alone exported 1.3 million metric tons of rice to Nigeria in 2014.

“The ABP was launched in 2015 to curtail these imports and, since then, we have seen incremental reductions in rice imports from Thailand. By 2016, rice imports from Thailand had fallen to only 58,000 metric tons. As of the end of 2021, they only exported 2,160 metric tons to Nigeria, thereby saving us foreign exchange and helping preserve jobs in Nigeria.”

The CBN fovernor further stated: “Beyond increasing our national output from about 5.4 million metric tonnes in 2015 to over nine million metric tonnes in 2021, we have also significantly improved the productivity per hectare of the smallholder farmer from about 2.4 metric tonnes per ha in 2015 to between about five metric tonnes per ha in 2021.

“These expansions have not only made Nigeria the largest rice producer in Africa, but has also unlocked enormous private sector investment in the rice value chain as the number of Integrated Rice Mills grew astronomically from six in 2015 to over 50 in 2021 with many more in various stages of completion.

Today, Nigeria’s milled rice matches the foreign rice in quality.” He pointed out that the success recorded in rice production made CBN to extend ABP to wheat and maize production.

Emefiele said: “Taking a cue from our success in the rice value chain, we commenced the ‘Brown Revolution’ last year as our mantra for the transformation of the wheat value chain in Nigeria.

Wheat is the 3rd mostly consumed grain in Nigeria after maize and rice. “It is estimated that we only produce about one per cent (63,000 mt) of the five to six million metri tonne of wheat consumed annually in Nigeria.

This enormous demand- supply gap is bridged with over $2 billion annual importation of wheat. As a result, wheat accounts for the second highest food import bill in Nigeria, thereby putting pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange reserves.

“We have concluded the first major wet season wheat farming in Plateau State and planted over 100,000 hectares of wheat across 15 states in the 2021 dry season.

This strategic intervention will herald progressive reduction in our wheat import bills over the coming years.” In addition, he stated: “We also established a strategic maize reserve with the stock of maize submitted as loan repayment by our farmers.

This will provide a buffer for price modulation for the poultry and feed mills nationwide.

“A total of 241,656.76 MT was aggregated in the 2020 wet and dry seasons, out of which 217,218.53 MT has been disposed to 18 millers and poultry farmers through the Poultry Association of Nigeria.

The programme was able to stabilise the poultry and livestock sectors during the pandemic and saved the industry and consumers over N10 billion in raw material costs.”

Oil dependency

Although, previous monetary and fiscal authorities since the 1980s pledged to end the nation’s perilous dependence on crude oil by developing the non-oil sector, especially agriculture, the issue had not been effectively tackled when Emefiele assumed office as CBN governor in June 2014.

Having announced in his maiden press conference, that CBN, under his leadership, would introduce a broad spectrum of financial instruments to boost specific enterprise areas in agriculture, manufacturing, health and oil and gas, Emefiele, during his first term -between June 2014 and June 2019 – led the apex bank to initiate intervention schemes such as ABP.

In fact, the consensus among analysts and industry stakeholders is that it was the positive impact the CBN’s programmes had on the economy, that made President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint Emefiele for a second and final five year-term in May 2019. He thus became the first CBN governor to serve for a second term since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Following his reappointment, Emefiele held another press conference to unveil his agenda, during which he announced that one of the key areas that CBN would pay particular attention to in his second term was to ensure that it builds on the achievements of its intervention programmes in the agricultural sector between 2014 and 2019.

10 key commodities

He stated: “Building on the success of our Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) and other intervention programmes geared towards supporting the growth of our agriculture and manufacturing sectors, we intend to boost productivity growth through the provision of improved seedlings, as well as access to finance for rural farmers in the agricultural sector, across 10 different commodities namely: Rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, tomato, cotton, oil-palm, poultry, fish, and livestock/dairy.”

Continuing, he said: “So far, we have held series of engagements with importers and producers of these products. Most of them have committed that they would install or expand their production capacities in Nigeria.

We believe these measures will help to boost not only our domestic outputs but also improve our annual non-oil exports receipts from $2billion in 2018 to $12billion by 2023.

“To complement the progress made so far, as well as the lesson learnt from the conduct of previous programmes, we intend to strengthen the capacity building arm of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, which will help support better farming practices and higher outputs for farmers.”

Collaboration with state government

In order for CBN to be able to achieve its goal of boosting the country’s agricultural production, Emefiele held a meeting with governors of the 36 states of the federation in September 2019, during which he stressed the need for collaboration between federal and state agencies to promote economic growth.

He explained that the apex bank was focused on boosting the production of the 10 key agricultural commodities in the states because it had identified the commodities as having high growth enhancement impact, which could lead to the creation of thousands of jobs, improve capacity of industries, and conserve foreign exchange for the country.

He said: “The ultimate objective is to make our states economically viable through enhanced investments by the private sector to create more economic opportunities at the sub-national level, engage our teeming youths in meaningful enterprises, improve internally revenue base for states to meet the developmental expectation of its citizens.

This is in addition to what we (CBN) are doing through the ABP to support small holder farms in our rural communities.”

Analysts note that the Senate, last week, passed a bill for the establishment of the National Rice Development Council, which, according to the upper legislative chamber, would save Nigeria about $2 billion on rice importation and improve the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

Commenting on the passage of the bill, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Abdullahi Adamu, said that the bill seeks to establish a council that will lead to a comprehensive development of the rice sector and the organisation of rice stakeholders to enhance local production of rice in Nigeria.

He explained that the establishment of the council would transform the activities of rice farmers, rice processors, millers, researchers, marketers and other important stakeholders across the entire rice value chain, particularly the clusters of smallholder rice farmers and small scale millers spread all over the country.

Conclusion

Despite the Senate’s action, analysts stressed, at the weekend, that it was not only important that the fiscal authorities intensify collaboration with CBN to increase agricultural productivity, they should also decisively address insecurity to ensure that the apex bank’s intervention programmes boost the non-oil sector and help curb the nation’s dependence on oil.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...