Anchor Insurance, DOSP empower youths with free theatre clinic

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

…as Ibiom: When Doves Fly goes on stage

 

Tony Okuyeme

 

One of Nigeria’s leading underwriters, Anchor Insurance, will this April support an exciting new stage play,

Ibiom: When Doves Fly. Written and directed by William Benson, ‘Ibiom: When Doves Fly’, which will feature one of the most influential actresses to come out of the South South – Ini Edo, will also see former Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Professor Ahmed Yerima, carry out an extensive theatre clinic for the youths.

 

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of Anchor Insurance, Mr. Augustine Osegha Ebose, in a brief chat, said the need to strengthen our cultural ethos through powerful platforms as provided by this exciting stage play cannot be deemphasized hence Anchors involvement.

 

He went on to state that Anchor as a socially responsible Corporate Citizen was further buoyed to be part of this initiative by the offer for the free theatre clinic which will see highly esteemed Prof. Ahmed Yerima fly into Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State Capital to engage over 500 youths in a three-day fully packed session.

 

The sessions would see the Professor take interested Youths through the fine rudiments of theatre from costuming, dance, elucidation and more. According to Mr. Ebose this directly underscores the vision of Anchor especially in the area of Youth engagement and empowerment.

 

In his own submission, prominent investment banker and theatre producer, Mr. Joseph Edgar, said ‘Ibiom- When Doves Fly’ “offers not only the people of Akwa Ibom but Nigerians as a whole the opportunity to better delineate our history, putting it within the right context while packaging it to serve as a trigger towards an effective renaissance in the country.”

 

The play according to Mr. Edgar, will tell a perfect story of courage and love. It will also pull together all the ethnic groups that make up Akwa Ibom State while also engaging the legendary Arochukwu people of South East Nigeria who share a historical lineage.

 

“It will expose audiences to a wide and varying kaleidoscope of colors, costumes, cuisines, loving folk tales in a sweet mix of sporadic dances carefully curated to elicit spontaneous appreciation from audiences. Over 50 different dances will envelope the prestigious Ibom Hall in Uyo as over 25 Actors and Dancers take to the stage,” he said.

 

Mr. Edgar concluded that the performances will be executed under very strict COVID-19 guidelines as the famed Ibom Hall will only take 30% of its usual capacity hence the plan to live stream the show to a wider audience globally.

 

According to him, the producers have received clearance from the Akwa Ibom Hospitality and Tourism Board, the States Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the States Ministry of Information.

