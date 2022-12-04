Anchor Varsity celebrates excellence at 2nd Convocation

In a bid to make the forthcoming second Convocation ceremony more glamorous, the Anchor University management has lined up a series of events for the epoch-making ceremony.

The convocation ceremony, which will feature two academic sets-2021 and 2022 graduating students is slated for December 8th and 9th within the school premises in Ayobo, Lagos.

Commenting on the ceremony, the Registrar, Mr. Moses Salami dubbed this year’s convocation as a Celebration of Excellence saying the ceremony is loaded with a series of events to showcase the graduating students as peculiar pearls and the uniqueness of the institution.

Mr. Salami hinted that the three-day ceremony will kick-start with a Press Conference slated for Tuesday, December 6, at 10 am in the school premises while the Convocation Lecture titled: “Building a Culture of Entrepreneurship as the Panacea for Youth Unemployment,” is scheduled for Thursday, December 8; as CEO, Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu will deliver the lecture.

He continued: “A novelty match between Anchor University and The Bell University, Inter-Faculty Debate, Luncheon/Variety night for the graduates are all on the card. But the climax of the programme is the convocation ceremony scheduled for Saturday, December 10.”

He stated that this year’s convocation ceremony was carefully packaged to showcase everything about the school and the graduands in particular.

“That is why I dubbed it a celebration of excellence”. The Anchor University Vice-chancellor, Prof. Samuel Bandele is optimistic that the second convocation ceremony would be a huge success even as he expressed delight that the presence of the Chancellor, Pastor (Dr.) Williams Kumuyi will definitely add value and light up the epoch-making event.

The curtains would be drawn on the convocation with a Thanksgiving Service at Deeper Life Bible Church headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...