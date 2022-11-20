News

Anchor Varsity excited over rise in admission seekers

Following the accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to Anchor University, Lagos to run for new programmes, there has been a surge in the number of admission seekers into the faith based university and this has excited the Vice Chancellor Prof. Samuel Bandele.

It would be recalled that the NUC recently gave the school ‘a clean bill of health’, having met all the requirements for accreditation, to run the following courses: LLB Law, B.NSc Nursing Science, BSc.  Architecture and BMLS, Medical Laboratory Science.

Commenting on this development, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Samuel Bandele expressed gratitude to God for being with the school since its inception till now and for the achievement made so far. He said, “It is unprecedented to see students in their large numbers jostling for our Nursing programme while we are still awaiting the Legal Council for final visitation before we commence the Law programme.

We are hopeful too that once we get the final clearance for the Law programme we shall have the same result like the Nursing programme.” The university assured the new students that they would not regret choosing the school saying all the students would be supported to achieve their respective ambitions while on campus.

He reiterated that the school campus is built in a conducive environment for studying with modern facilities to aid students’ learning with ease within the campus. Also, speaking on the progress the school has made over time, the registrar; Mr. M.O Salami corroborated the views of the vice chancellor, saying Anchor University is on the path to greatness.

 

