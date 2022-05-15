News

Anchor Varsity repositions for effective delivery

Anchor University Lagos has taken a giant leap to reposition the institution for effective service delivery to all and sundry.

 

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Samuel Oye Bandele, made this known during the 6th matriculation and investiture of the 2nd vice chancellor ceremony held at the  school premises on Saturday in Ayobo.

 

Prof. Bandele, whose investiture took place simultaneously with the matriculation ceremony informed that the mandate to reposition the institution was driven by his new vision to build on the core value the ivory tower is noted for: Character, Competence, Courage.

 

He explained further that his vision was anchored on three pillars: Enrolment, Enrichment and Engagement; assuring that he would deploy all available resources to ensure that this noble mission is achievable within a shortest possible time.

The former Ekiti State University Vice-Chancellor, however, congratulated the matriculants for the privilege of being inducted into the university as full fledged students.

 

“After today’s ceremony the matriculants can raise their shoulders as bonafide students who can lay claim to good or officially recognised things that describe or define a university undergraduate.

 

“I therefore heartily congratulate you, your parents and attendees who came to add to this joyous moment in your lives”, he rejoiced with the matriculants. “We also thank God that there  is a gradual increase in enrollment of matriculants at today’s ceremony.

 

Over 200 students are having their matriculation today. We know it will get better in the next edition of this programme”, he said. He also intimated the new students about positive development within the campus that would make their stay in the school more enjoyable, fulfilling, and rewarding.

 

Meanwhile, as part of the on-going re-organisation on campus, the management has started the process to introduce three new programmes next academic session. They are: LLB Law, B.NSc Nursing Science and BSc. Architecture

 

