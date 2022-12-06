ANCOPSS tasks OAUSTECH on education-related courses

Major stakeholders in education industry in Ondo State have called on the authorities of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, to introduce courses in education to meet the dire need of teachers and school administrators in Okitipupa and its environs.

The call was made by the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) at the monthly meeting which was held at Igbotako Community Grammar School, Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state. The 22 principals of public secondary schools in the area unanimously called on the Vice- Chancellor of institution, Prof. Temi Emmanuel Ologunorisa, saying the request had become imperative as doing so is part of the university’s community/ stakeholders’ engagements.

The meeting noted that introducing Post-Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) or Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) as well as Masters Degree in Science and Technology Education, Educational Administration and Management, would go a long way in meeting the needs of teachers and school administrators particularly in the Ondo South Senatorial District of the state.

The principals premised their demand on the dire need for teachers, especially in the area of science and technology for which the institution is known for excellence. They further argued that, when the university commences academic programmes in science and technology education, it would drastically reduce the risks which school teachers are exposed to in the course of obtaining professional qualifications and higher degrees in the field of education.

The heads of public schools in the area stated that running education courses would help stabilise the school system in the area, as well as reduce the costs for the teachers in view of the institution’s proximity to the schools in the area.

While responding, the university’s Deputy Director, Information, Protocol and Public Relations, Mr. Paul Adeagbo, said that the demand of the critical stakeholders would be conveyed to the Vice- Chancellor, who commissioned the institution’s Public Relations team to attend the meeting.

Adeagbo, therefore, assured the school administrators that the Vice Chancellor would consider their request and decide as appropriate, saying that OAUSTECH is poised to meet the needs of the immediate and remote environments of the institution.

He reiterated that the university would not renege on the tripartite functions of teaching, research and community service, adding that the university is putting finishing touches to commencing Professional Masters and Doctorate Degrees to develop the blue economy of the coastal region in which the institution is located.

