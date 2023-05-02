And GOV-ELECT To Review Last-Minute Recruitment

Kano State Governor-elect Abba Yusuf has said he will review the last-minute recruitment by the outgoing Umar Ganduje administration.

Yusuf stated this in his Workers’ Day message, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa on Monday. He accused the outgoing government of engaging in reckless recruitment riddled with nepotism.

The governor-elect said: “On the current job racketeering and nepotism in staff recruitment which the outgoing government is recklessly conducting, the governor-elect said his administration will revisit all the wrong doings and ensure a credible recruitment process is placed for all citizens with the required qualifications to compete.”