News

And GOV-ELECT To Review Last-Minute Recruitment

Posted on Author Muhammed Kabir Comment(0)

Kano State Governor-elect Abba Yusuf has said he will review the last-minute recruitment by the outgoing Umar Ganduje administration.

Yusuf stated this in his Workers’ Day message, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa on Monday. He accused the outgoing government of engaging in reckless recruitment riddled with nepotism.

The governor-elect said: “On the current job racketeering and nepotism in staff recruitment which the outgoing government is recklessly conducting, the governor-elect said his administration will revisit all the wrong doings and ensure a credible recruitment process is placed for all citizens with the required qualifications to compete.”

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Obasanjo to Akufo-Addo: Your performance earned you re-election

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday described the re-election of the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, for four-year second term, as a testimony of his performance in office. Obasanjo charged the president-elect to remain as enthusiastic, as energetic, as focused, and as committed as he had been in the last four years in serving the people […]
News Top Stories

Atiku: PDP will take over presidency in 2023

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he was optimistic, “that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023”.   Speaking with journalists shortly he cast his vote at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola yesterday during the congress of the […]
News

Study ties rising eczema cases to car exhaust chemicals

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States have said that chemicals in our environment may be behind the rapid rise of eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis. These are the results of a new study by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). These chemicals that spew from vehicle exhaust and are used in a variety of […]

Leave a Comment