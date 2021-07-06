Sports

Anderlecht keen on Awoniyi

Anderlecht FC of Belgium have offered Liverpool £5m Euros to have former Nigerian junior international Taiwo Awoniyi on permanent basis. Liverpool have already rejected a £4m Euros bid from Anderlecht, with the Reds demanding £8m for the former Golden Eaglets star.

 

The Liverpool Echo reported the Anderlecht bid, but it is left to be seen whether that will be accepted by Liverpool. Awoniyi was recently granted a work permit in the UK after several failed attempts and has demanded a permanent transfer because he needed more stability in his career.

 

Before now the striker has been shipped out on loan by the Premier League club. He has previously played in Belgium for KAA Gent and Mouscron, where he scored regularly.

 

He is seen by Anderlecht as a direct replacement for Lukas Nmecha, who delivered the goals for the Brussels club last season on loan from Manchester City.

 

His former club Mainz also want him back after that impressive outing, but Liverpool are only willing to listen to suitors who wish to take the Nigerian forward permanently off their books.

 

Awoniyi has previously been on loan spells in different leagues since joining the Reds in August 2015, enjoying stints in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium among others.

