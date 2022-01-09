Business

Andoni is new business hub in Rivers, says Council boss

Andoni Local Government Council Chairman, Mr. Erastus Awortu, has declared the council as the new business hub for the hospitality industry in the state as he showcased the unique natural landscape in the area. Awortu disclosed this during the 5th edition of Ikuru town beach party on Friday in Ikuru Town Andoni local area council of Rivers.

 

The Chairman noted that the council adopted the 2021 edition of the beach party to further assist in bringing unity to the area and position it on the business map of the state.

 

Describing the unique serenity around the Ikuru town beach, the Chairman noted that tourists would crave for the beach when fully harnessed. “This Unity Carnival which also included a beach party at Ikuru town sand beach has indeed lifted the local economy.

“Today’s beach party is part of programmes for this year’s carnival to showcase our rich landscape and economic potential. “Sadly, there are no hotels in Andoni, I’m saying this to let us understand the yearning business gap for investors to tap into.

 

“You can imagine if we had hotels here or on the mainland, the patronage by tourists will see investors smiling to the bank at moments like this because the business opportunities are quite awesome,” he said.

 

Commending the Chairman for collaborating with the Community to give a better outlook to the 2022 beach party, the traditional ruler of Ikuru town,

 

Aaron Ikuru, promised to support the council in its plan to attract investors to the area. Similarly, Chairman of Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area, Mr Enyiada Cookey- Gam promised to leverage on the Tourism potentials of the two local government areas to build stronger business partnership.

 

He urged the residents of the two councils to sustain the peace while also advising them to key into the vision of the council bosses to promote self-reliance through skills acquisition.

 

Also speaking, Mr Orom-Nte Erefrokuma, former local government Chairman of Andoni, commended the business foresight demonstrated by Awortu who has set the grounds for investors.

 

