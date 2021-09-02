Andoni ward lacks power to suspend me – Secondus

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said he has not been suspended by the party.

Secondus was reacting to the report that he has been suspended by his ward in Andoni in Rivers State.

The National Chairman, who spoke through his media office, said the ward lacks the power to suspend him.

Secondus in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi said Article 59(3) of the PDP “constitution states clearly that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party can discipline the National Chairman or any other National officer of the party.

“Members of the public and the media should therefore be wary of agents out to distract PDP from the focus of retrieving our beloved country from the irreparable damage already done to it by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”

