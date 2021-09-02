Politics

Andoni ward lacks power to suspend me – Secondus

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said he has not been suspended by the party.

Secondus was reacting to the report that he has been suspended by his ward in Andoni in Rivers State.

The National Chairman, who spoke through his media office, said the ward lacks the power to suspend him.

Secondus in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi said Article 59(3) of the PDP “constitution states clearly that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party can discipline the National Chairman or any other National officer of the party.

“Members of the public and the media should therefore be wary of agents out to distract PDP from the focus of retrieving our beloved country from the irreparable damage already done to it by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

I will restore hope to Imo North if elected –Okewulonu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming bye-election in Imo North senatorial district, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu, has said that his emergence as the senator to represent the senatorial district will restore hope to the people of Okigwe zone.   Speaking during an interactive session with newsmen, he said that over the […]
Politics

Jegede will not insult our monarchs, says Enikuomehin

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dr. Benson Enikuomehin is the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Barr. Eyitayo Jegede in the October 10 election in Ondo State. The former Special Assistant to previous governor of the state on Policy, Planning and Implementation in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE appraises governance in the state […]
Politics

Evaluating Kalu’s homecoming

Posted on Author IGBEAKU ORJI reports

IGBEAKU ORJI reports on the heroic welcome given to the Senate Whip and ex-governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, on his arrival in the state last week     The Senate Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, arrived Abia State last week to a tumultuous welcome. The euphoric ambience has refused to fizzle out […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica