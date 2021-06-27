Politics

Andy Uba declared winner as controversy rocks Anambra APC guber primary

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A former Senator, Andy Uba, has been declared winner of the Anambra governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress held Saturday.
Despite controversy surrounding the primary, officials said Mr Uba defeated 13 other aspirants to emerge the party’s governorship candidate in the coming November 6 election.
The Chairman of the APC Primary Election Panel and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, announced the outcome of the poll at Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu Lake, Awka, early on Sunday.
Abiodun said Uba emerged winner with 230,201 votes while his closest rival, Johnbosco Onunkwo polled a total of 28,746 votes.
The total vote cast was 348, 490, the Ogun governor said.
The full results as announced by the election committee for each of the candidates are:
i. Senator Andy Uba – 230, 201
ii. Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo – 21, 281
iii. George Moghalu – 18,596
iv. Paul Orajiaka – 4, 348
v. Geoff Onyejeagbu – 3, 414
vi. Azuka Okwuosa – 17,189
vii. Nwokafor Daniel – 3,335
viii. Ikoobasi Mokelu – 3,727
ix. Kwebuike Ifeanyi – 1,466
x. Godwin Okonkwo – 5, 907
xi. Ben Etiaba – 4,244
xii. Onuwkwo John Bosco – 28, 746
xiii. Edozie Madu – 3,636
xiv. Maxwell Okoye – 2,540
The election committee adopted the open ballot mode also known as Option A4 to conduct the primary election.
Controversy
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had on Saturday night called for the postponement of the primary “to enable party members across the state to participate as well as give enough room to the Committee Members to resolve contentious issues raised by aspirants.”
A statement by Ngige had claimed that as of 4.25pm on Saturday, there was no sign of any primary going on at his native Alor, which has two electoral wards.
“My inquiries and investigation show that the story is the same all around the 326 wards of the 21 local government areas in the state,” Ngige said.
“As a result, most party members have left for home, having waited since 8am. I discussed with your member, Distinguished Senator Ken Nnamani and I’ll advise you call the Panel Members to shift the exercise to Tuesday, June 29th to also enable you tidy up some issues raised by aspirants.”
Also, 11 of the 14 governorship aspirants of the party had also on Saturday said the governorship primary did not hold.
George Moghalu, the spokesperson for the aspirants, made the position of the group known in a press conference in Awka the Anambra State capital.
Moghalu said in all the 326 electoral wards of the state, people came out to vote, but that none of the APC team saddled with the responsibility to conduct the primary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials were seen.
Moghalu, the managing director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and one of the aspirants, said anybody who claimed that there was primary is fraudulent and did not wish APC well in the November 6 election.
Two other aspirants, Paul Orajiaka and Edozie Madu corroborated the position of Moghalu and warned that the era when one man would come up with fake figure to claim victory was over.
The aspirants, however, appealed to the party’s leadership to come up with a fresh date for the primary to ensure that the party beat the deadline set by the Electoral Act.
Other aspirants at the event were Johnbosco Onunkwo, Ben Etiaba, Amobi Nwaokafor, Chidozie Nwankwo, Geoffo Onyjegbu, Azuka Okwuosa, among others.
With the announcement by Abiodun, it meant the complaints were all ignored.
*Courtesy: premium times

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics Top Stories

Edo 2020: Oshiomhole apologies to Enigies for endorsing Obaseki as gov

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

*Leads Ize-Iyamu to receive blessings of Dukes in Benin Kingdom The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has received the blessings of the Enigies (Dukes) in the Benin Kingdom to emerge victorious in the September 19 election. Besides, the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, […]
Politics

2023: APC, PDP in race for South-East votes

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

The people of the South- East geopolitical zone are in for interesting times as the country’s leading political parties battle for the area’s votes ahead of the 2023 general election, FELIX NWANERI reports It is an early race for the votes of the people of South-East as the country’s two main political parties – All […]
Politics

Nigeria: Myth, reality of failed state status

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri reports

Obasanjo’s verdict on Buhari govt  prompts call for national dialogue   Felix Nwaneri reports on the raging debate over claims by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that Nigeria has joined the ranks of a failed states under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari   Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has achieved feats that a few Nigerians could […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica