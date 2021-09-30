News

Andy Uba names Ogene as Media Director

Posted on

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Andy Uba, has appointed Victor Afam Ogene as Director, Media and Publicity of his campaign team. Ogene, who is a former member of the House of Representatives, has since assumed duties. In a statement by the Director General of the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), Paul Chukwuma, said: “As Director of Media and Publicity, you will be responsible for the overall coordination and management of the Campaign’s messaging.”

Our Reporters

News

Boko Haram leader, Shekau, is dead – insist rival militants

Posted on

  The leader of the Nigerian militant group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has killed himself, rival Islamist militants said in an audio recording. In audio obtained by news agencies, the Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) said Shekau died detonating explosives on himself after a battle between the two groups. Shekau was reported dead last […]
News

Bayelsa gov swears in 25 cabinet members

Posted on

BayelsaStateGovernor, DouyeDiri, yesterday told his new commissioners, who were sworn in Yenagoa, that service to the people was the essence of their appointment. The governor also charged them to work towards actualising the dreams of the state’s founding fathers.   Speaking during the swearing in of 24 new commissioners and a Special Adviser on Political […]
News

56,000 IDPs appeal to Bauchi gov for employment opportunities

Posted on

No fewer than 56,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from different parts of the northeastern states, who are currently residing in Bauchi State, have appealed to Governor Bala Mohammed, for employment opportunities to support their children in the state.   The Chairman of the IDPs in the state, Alhaji Buba Musa Shehu, spoke at the weekend […]

