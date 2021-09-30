Andy Uba names Ogene as Media Director

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Andy Uba, has appointed Victor Afam Ogene as Director, Media and Publicity of his campaign team. Ogene, who is a former member of the House of Representatives, has since assumed duties. In a statement by the Director General of the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), Paul Chukwuma, said: “As Director of Media and Publicity, you will be responsible for the overall coordination and management of the Campaign’s messaging.”

