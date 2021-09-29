Andy Uba names Ogene, Media Director

Frontline candidate in the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, has appointed Hon. Victor Afam Ogene as Director, Media and Publicity of his campaign.

Hon. Ogene, a former member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, is also a long standing journalist, with over 30 years of practice.

“As Director of Media and Publicity, you will be responsible for the overall coordination and management of the Campaign’s messaging,” Sir Paul Chukwuma, Director General of the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO) said in a statement announcing the appointment.

A stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) since it’s formation six years ago, Hon. Ogene has since assumed duties.

