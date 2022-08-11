ANED: Nigeria needs 30,000MW for stable electricity

The Association of Nigeria Energy Distributors (ANED) has said Nigeria needs to generate about 30,000MW for the country to have stable electricity supply. The Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, ANED, Sunday Oduntan, at a workshop organised by ANED in collaboration with the Macarthur Foundation Project in Lagos, also canvassed for the decentralisation of the national grid to ensure improved transmission and distribution of power in Africa’s most populous nation. The workshop had as its theme “Building Consumer Awareness and Strengthening the Customer Service Capacity of Electricity Distribution Companies.’’ Oduntan lamented that Nigeria with a population of more than 200 million people and about 32 million households was currently generating less than 5,000MW. He stated that 5,000MW was grossly inadequate to serve the energy needs of the country.

