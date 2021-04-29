ANEEJ enumerates achievements of CASARN

The Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice(ANEEJ) has enumerated the achievements it recorded in the implementation of the Civil Society Advocacy to Support Anti-corruption and Rule of Law (CASARN). The project had been on since 2019 as part of the Rule of Law and An- ti-Corruption (ROLAC) programme.

Briefing journalists at a press conference in Benin City as part of the closing out activities of the project, Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor, said the project recognised the damage corruption had done to Nigeria, adding that the present administration had also taken steps to address the problem. According to him, “The project is expected to lead to improved oversight, transparency and accountability in the management of resources and enhanced civil society public engagement and participation in the fight against corruption in Nigeria. “We are glad to inform you that the project has largely achieved the purpose for which it was designed and has thrown up emerging issues that will require follow up actions by civil society organisations and the media.”

