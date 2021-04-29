News

ANEEJ enumerates achievements of CASARN

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice(ANEEJ) has enumerated the achievements it recorded in the implementation of the Civil Society Advocacy to Support Anti-corruption and Rule of Law (CASARN). The project had been on since 2019 as part of the Rule of Law and An- ti-Corruption (ROLAC) programme.

Briefing journalists at a press conference in Benin City as part of the closing out activities of the project, Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor, said the project recognised the damage corruption had done to Nigeria, adding that the present administration had also taken steps to address the problem. According to him, “The project is expected to lead to improved oversight, transparency and accountability in the management of resources and enhanced civil society public engagement and participation in the fight against corruption in Nigeria. “We are glad to inform you that the project has largely achieved the purpose for which it was designed and has thrown up emerging issues that will require follow up actions by civil society organisations and the media.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NIPC: Investments in Nigeria’s economy down by 63%

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigeria’s economy has recorded a sharp drop in investments this year as investors’ commitments declined by 63 per  cent when compared with last year.   According to the January to September 2020 investment announcements captured by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), the economy attracted $9.01 billion at the end of the third quarter, a  […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber: PDP welcomes Obaseki amid fanfare

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Onwuka Nzeshi, Cajetan Mmuta, Onyekachi Eze and Johnchuks Onuanyim

•Governor will be an asset to party –Atiku •His defection non-issue, says APC It was a new dawn for leadership and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State chapter as the state’s Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday formally joined the party, after weeks of speculations and political horse trading, following his disqualification by […]
News

Kogi council poll: We won’t use Card Reader – SIEC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Muhammad Bashir Lokoja The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), has said it would not use card readers for the conduct of Local Government Election scheduled to hold on December 12, in the state. The Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Maman Nda Eri, stated this yesterda   y, during the commission’s media conference, in Lokoja. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica