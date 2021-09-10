Angela Merkel: I’m a feminist like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, were guest speakers at a panel discussion, held at the Düsseldorf’s Schauspielhaus theatre on Wednesday, alongside a journalist, Miriam Meckel and entrepreneur, Lea Steinacker. New Telegraph gathered that their discussion focused on their own commonalities and differences, particularly as women: Adichie, as a leading feminist author and thinker, and Merkel, as the world’s most powerful female political leader.

At the event, it was gathered that the German chancellor made headlines for stating publicly for the first time that, “Yes, I am a feminist and appreciate people like Adiche too who understand this.” But the two women also discussed several other topics, including the state of democracy, social media, and even fashion. On democracy, Merkel was introduced with a selection of praiseworthy labels she has been given over the past years, including “defender of the liberal West”. However, Merkel reacted to the tribute by saying: “I am happy that, following the German reunification, I have been able to stand up for liberal, democratic values and can work for a free society, as chancellor.

“But one needs to look beyond exaggerations and thankfully there are many people who feel connected with democracy, and that makes me happy.” As Merkel pointed out, her last days as chancellor — a position she has held since 2005 — have been marked with “apocalyptic” floods and the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the country’s takeover by the Taliban. Amid such chaos, is there hope for a better world? Adichie pointed out that the world had survived many political catastrophes. She said: “So, I think there’s reason to be hopeful but in a way that is very cautious. But it also requires political will.

I really think that there is a certain failure of leadership … the things going on today, they were not inevitable. They did not have to happen.” But are only leaders to blame? “In order to preserve democracy, we need more than just politics,” Merkel said, adding that culture, history — the question of where we come from and where we are heading — need to be preserved to keep a society together. “We (politicians) cannot order others to do this … Good politics can stimulate, but cannot force democracy. If everyone decides to break traffic rules, we cannot make everyone a police officer. “The constitutional democracy lives off the fact that it has a high degree of acceptance among its people and this acceptance has to be learned by every new generation.”

