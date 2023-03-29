Arts & Entertainments

Angelique Kidjo Bags 2023 Sweden’s Polar Music Prize

Legendary Beninese singer-songwriter, Angélique Kidjo has been announced as a co-recipient of the 2023 Polar Music Prize.

Since the inaugural ceremony in 1992, the Polar Music Prize has been renowned as music’s most prestigious honour. It has been celebrating the achievements of some of the world’s most important and inspiring musical figures for over three decades.

The prize is presented in Stockholm in the presence of the Swedish Royal Family. Each Laureate will receive prize money of 600,000 Swedish Kroner (approx. £47,681/US $57,384).

The 62-year-old Kidjo bagged the prestigious Swedish music award alongside British music executive, Chris Blackwell, and Estonian composer, Arvo Pärt.

Kidjo becomes only the third African to win the prize, which is awarded annually to individuals, groups, and institutions in recognition of exceptional musical achievements.

The first African to win the award was Miriam Makeba of South Africa in 2002, followed by Senegalese singer, Youssou N’Dour in 2013.

Angélique Kidjo is now the most-awarded female artist in Africa, with over 150 laurels, including five Grammys.

