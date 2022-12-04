Angelique Kidjo: Working with Yemi Alade, Wizkid’s generation inspires me

Popular musician Angelique Kidjo, says working with Yemi Alade and Wizkid’s generation inspires her. The Grammy winner wrote a thinkpiece where shared her thoughts on the musical revolution that is Afrobeats.

Kidjo spoke of the works of Wizkid, Yemi Alade, and Burna Boy and how this generation is shaping trends. “African music, in particular, is benefiting from such rapid evolution to the point where it feels like it’s conquering the world,” the Beninese singer wrote in part.

“When they were first starting out, artists such as Yemi Alade, Wizkid, CKay, and Fireboy DML used new technology to produce sophisticated music without depending on big money from major labels.

“Working with this generation of African artists inspires me because the way their music feels and makes me feel is that perfect blend of familiar and fresh. “Young artists like Burna Boy, the first Nigerian act to headline and sell out Madison Square Garden, are shining on the world stage because they are no longer looking to imitate Western music.

“They are looking to the traditional music of their countries, and to the many artists who came before them, like Fela Kuti, Salif Keita, or me.

“They are following the advice I often give, which is: The world doesn’t need another Jay-Z — we already have one.” Angelique Kidjo has won five Grammies, the last of which was in the 2022 ‘Best Global Music Album’ category.

