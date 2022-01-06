Anger at Cameroon star’s North Africa comments

Former Cameroon football star Roger Milla has angered football fans in North Africa after he accused the Maghreb countries of “always causing troubles” in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Milla suggested those countries should not compete in the African continent, in an interview with France’s TV5 Monde.

“If you are not Africans then you should go and play in Europe, Asia or elsewhere,” he said.

The former Indomitable Lion lashed out at the North African countries saying “we accepted them to play in the African continent”.

There had been concerns about Cameroon’s readiness to host the games, given they were due to stage the 2019 tournament but it had had to be moved to Egypt.

Egypt and Morocco have called for Afcon to be postponed.

Internet users in North Africa were shocked by the comments which some found “unnecessary” and “meaningless”.

Egypt co-founded the African Football Confederation 1957 together with Sudan and Ethiopia, reports the BBC.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...