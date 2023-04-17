Anger, condemnation as REC announces Binani winner of Adamawa guber

Condemnation and anger trailed the declaration of Senator Aishatu Ahmad, popularly known as Binani, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as governor-elect of Adamawa State, by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari. The March 18 governorship election in the state was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), because the margin of difference between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Umaru Ahmad Finiri, who was leading the APC candidate, Binani, was less than the number of cancelled votes.

INEC fixed April 15 for the supplementary election to conclude the election. But Mallam Yunusa Ari, against the stipulated INEC guideline, announced the APC candidate as winner, which was immediately repudiated by the Commission’s headquarters. Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, who also as Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, said the action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer.

“It is null, void and of no effect,” Okoye declared. The National Commissioner, who announced the suspension of the result collation, said the REC declared the result even when the process had not been concluded. “Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended. “The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.”

PDP, which is the ruling party in the state, alleged that the REC was given N2 billion to declare APC winner of the election. The party’s National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference yesterday, stated that the REC had no business announcing the results, (but) did so after the sum of N2 billion allegedly changed hands.” He called on the Inspector General of Police, to arrest and prosecute Adamawa REC Yunusa Ari, for usurpation of the duties and powers of the state’s Returning Officer, Prof Mohammed Mele. Ologunagba also called on the INEC to declare its candidate, Fintiri as winner of the Adamawa State governorship election, having scored the majority of lawful votes cast. He noted that from the results already collated across the 69 polling units where the supplementary elections were held, “and which are on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal, Governor Fintiri clearly won the election. “Our party therefore demands that INEC should without further delay announce the results as already collated from the polling units and declare Governor Fintiri as winner. “Anything short of this will not be accepted by our party and the people of Adamawa State.” The party therefore, called on the IGP to immediately arrest Mallam Yunusa Ari and make him face the full wrath of the law for his conduct.

It noted the pronouncement by INEC headquarters, which declared the action of Mallam Yunusa Ari null, void and of no effect, but demanded that the Commission should immediately direct the Returning Officer to conclude collation, announce the results from the polling units and declare the PDP candidate winner. Also, PDP’s presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the decision of the REC in Adamawa State to APC candidate the winner of the election, is “a case study to the shambolic nature of the 2023 elections in general.” Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said what was witnessed in Adamawa State on Sunday was “a novel practice in election management where a Resident Electoral Commissioner announced the loser of an election as a winner.” He alleged that INEC approached the Adamawa State election with a pre-set agenda of declaring the APC at all cost.

“It is, therefore, on this note that we wish to call the attention of the world to the scheme being perpetrated by INEC to compromise the electoral wishes of the people of Adamawa State. “We also wish to inform the world that such behaviour by INEC has a natural consequence of unsettling the peace and security of the society. “We have seen how INEC conducted the February 25 and March 18 elections against the run of play and challenged cheated candidates to go to the court, knowing full well the agenda that they are up to. “It must be put on record that the people of Adamawa State will not allow themselves to be cheated three times in a row. “It must also be put on record that whatever the consequences of the scheme being scripted, both the INEC and those vested with state powers should be blamed for the consequences of such actions,” he said. Atiku stated that the APC candidate has a prepared acceptance speech, adding that this was “a pointer to the guarantee of a false victory which the INEC must have promised her.”