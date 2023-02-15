Anger, controversy over Ozizza pontoon ferry

Ozizza is a tiny community in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. It is surrounded by a beach which demarcates it from Cross River and Akwa Ibom states. The beach is the easiest way to travel to these two states, including Rivers State and even Cameroon via water transportation. But lack of good means of water transportation has remained a very big problem since the community came into existence.

Military regimes

It was as a result of this that the community requested the then military regimes in Imo and Abia states where it was formerly under, to release one of the means of water transportation to the community and the request was granted after the community contributed money as logistics which led to the release of a pontoon to the people to solve the water transportation problem in the area. The pontoon became the only good means of water transportation in Ozizza community, helping the people in great measures to connect with their neighbouring communities, states and countries as there is no any bridge that links the community, the states and the countries. But the pontoon has been auctioned by the current state government after it allegedly advertised items to be disposed of which the pontoon was allegedly part of.

N60m pontoon

It was said that the pontoon was sold for N60 million to a company known as Bonven and that a lawmaker represented the company when it was sold. It was also said that it was the state government that bought the pontoon buying the asset paid to the community according to some members of the community who spoke to New Telegraph. After the sale of the pontoon, there have been several efforts to take it out of the Ozizza beach where it has been moored to no avail as the people vowed that their only means of water transportation cannot be removed from the beach without providing them the alternative to be connected to their neighbours easily. There was a forceful attempt to remove the pontoon from the beach after diplomacy was applied by the company that allegedly bought the pontoon and it failed. In that forceful but abortive attempt, military personnel were heavily deployed to the community which caused tension, forcing the people to troop out en masse to resist the attempt. Luckily the soldiers that came for that removal operation were careful and did not engage the community as they left without removing the pontoon from the beach. Incidentally, before the use of the military to attempt to remove the pontoon from the beach, an earlier secret attempt was made to move it but the float was intercepted by the youths at the Port-Harcourt side and brought back to the Ozizza beach.

Anger

Presently, there is anger over the sale of the asset. There is also controversy over who collected the money it was sold for as the people of the community insist that none of money realised from the sale of the pontoon was paid into the community’s account. The Ozizza people say for the pontoon to be removed out of the area, alternative means of water transportation must be provided for them.

They are also insisting that a bridge must be constructed for them to link them with their neighbours if the pontoon must be taken out of the community. President General of the community, Dan Umeh said: “Bonven is the company name that bought the pontoon and it was represented by Benjamin Ezeoma. We don’t know which account it was paid to, they didn’t pay us. “I carried out an investigation and discovered that this pontoon was not included in the list of items to be disposed of by the state government, it was not in the list. “In the meeting we had with the governor on the 27th of November, the governor gave us a window to negotiate with the buyer and returned the buyer the amount he paid for the pontoon, that he will pay that buyer his interest on his investment but that is based on the acceptance of the buyer. These were the governor’s words.”

On his part, Chief Lawrence Okpani the Chairman, Essa Traditional Council of Elders in the community said: “We own the pontoon because I am a living witness of how the pontoon came to us. I know how much this community contributed to see that the pontoon came to us during the military regime. “It was the then Imo State that we met and pressured them and they gave it to us. It was released early in the morning by the then military administrator of Imo State. Bringing the pontoon down to this community was done by the Ozizza people. “So, we are pleading with the governor to leave the pontoon for Ozziza.

If you want to take away the pontoon, erect a bridge to cover the removal of the pontoon. If there is no bridge, there is no way the pontoon can be removed because it is the only means of water transportation in the community. “We plead that a bridge should be erected direct from Ozizza to Igonigoni- Cross River/Cameroon. If you want to remove the pontoon, you must erect the bridge that will be crossing us to our neighbouring states and country. We have no other means of transportation.”

Government’s position

The state government on its part said it had deliberated on the matter severally including deliberation by the House of Assembly and the setting up of over three different committees which deliberated on the issue and came up with the same verdict that the pontoon was properly disposed in line with the laws of the state. It warned that any attempt to reverse the decision will amount to setting the state on fire as according to it; such may invoke similar applicability on other government properties acquired from communities in other locations in the state. The state’s Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji stated this while briefing journalists after the state Executive Council meeting. Orji said: “Exco deliberated on the request of some leaders of Ozizza Community in Afikpo North LGA on the matter of the pontoon which was properly acquired by Ebonyi State Government and upon granting audience to a delegation of leaders of that community, Exco therefore resolved to issue the following statement : “Ebonyi State Government in Exco received a delegation from Ozizza Community in Afikpo North Local Government Area with regard to the state government property named pontoon. “This is consequent upon a letter from elders of Afikpo North LGA including the Chairman of the Forum of Afikpo North Elders & D-G EBBC, Engr.

Timothy Nwachi, the Deputy Speaker EBHA, Rt. Hon. Kingsley O. Ikoro, the Chairman of Afikpo North LGA, Hon Uchenna Ibiam, the Chairman of SUBEB, High Chief Hycinth Ikpor and Prof. Amari Omaka (SAN). “Exco noted that the state government had deliberated on the matter severally including deliberation by the House of Assembly and the setting up of three different committees which had deliberated on the issue and came up with the same verdict that the pontoon was properly disposed in line with the laws of the state and that any attempt to reverse the decision will amount to setting the state on fire as such may invoke similar applicability on other government properties acquired from communities in other locations in the state.

“In view of the foregoing, EXCO affirmed before a delegation from Ozizza Community namely Chief Dan Umeh-President General, Mr. Obasi David Amadi – Secretary General, Dr. Gabriel Ugwu – Secretary General – ATWA, Mr. Uche Noble Ajuka, Mr. Nwachi Isu and Barr Patrick O. Egwu that the pontoon was properly acquired and that the government cannot reverse its position.

“Exco admonished the delegation invited to Exco to ensure compliance with the decision of the government and that any act of breakdown of law and order will be viewed as an affront on the powers of government and will be visited with appropriate sanctions. “Exco further advised that should Ozziza so desire the pontoon, they could encourage the youths and leaders of the community to dialogue with the successful bidder and the government will be willing to do the needful in that regard.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...