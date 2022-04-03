Anger is a destroyer. Careless words spoken in anger has denied many people a lifetime fortune. Many people are in abject poverty and unbearable hardship in life as a result of anger they displayed before their helpers of destiny. Let’s look at the word of God, what does anger have in stock for you?

See it here: “A person of great anger will suffer the penalty/punishment, For if you rescue him, you will only have to do it again. (Proverbs 19:19)”. What does anger have in store for you? Nothing but ‘Punishment'(it doesn’t matter whether you were wronged or you are right).

So, it’s a disease you must deal with in your life. You may say “but I can’t control myself whenever I’m angry”. If that’s your believe, and you’re not ready to deal with it, you may end up in troubles and storms of life.

Here’s what God says: “One who is slow to anger is better than the mighty, And one who rules his spirit, than one who captures a city. (Proverbs 16:32)”.

This means you can control anger, you can control yourself, don’t let the devil defeat you in this, God cannot lie, if God says you can overcome anger, my brother/sister believe Him, you can.

How do you overcome anger?

1.)Be Very Slow to Anger: To be slow to anger means that you control the burning hot flame of anger feelings inside of you, make a decision at the time of that emotion of anger to calmly distract your attention from that feeling of hurts in you.

Think of how people will see you after you have displayed the madness of anger. Of course, you lose respect, you lose honour of people around you at the end of any episode of anger you display, that is our nature.

People tend to fear men who don’t get angry/react hurtfully when all indications justify that they should get angry.

A husband/wife who refuses to get angry, any spouse who practice self control, automatically earns the respect of the other spouse without causing destruction of any kind, rather love and God’s protection set in.

2.) Don’t be Selfish: See what the word ofGod says: “A person’s discretion(initiative) makes him slow to anger, And it is his glory to overlook an offense.” (Proverbs 19:11).

Yes, your wisdom makes your to choose not to be angry, because you are are not looking at issues from the angle of you own right or wrong alone, because you are not selfish, you consider other people’s feeling as well as their own rights.

This is the point, when you live your life by putting other people’s interests ahead of yours, you won’t easily get angry when things don’t go your way. Therefore, God Himself will be your defender and avenger, and you will live a far better live. Be selfless.

3.) Make Excuses for Others, (Don’t Rely On Human Being): If you can help people raise excuses for their bad characters and proactively correct them in love, you will be a great leader who can handle people well.

Disappointment can come at any time from any person, expect it. Human Being can shockingly disappoint you.

So, the earliest you prepare your mindsets to not be bothered by people’s behaviours or attitudes the better you will be able to avoid anger and its dishonourable results

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...