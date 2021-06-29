Anger, knocks trail UTME conduct

Our tales of woes –UTME candidates

CRITICISM

Wild criticism and condemnation have continued to trail the conduct of this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) over posting of candidates to far places, malfunctioning of CBT centre

 JAMB: Strategies evolved to reduce malpractice

 Stakeholders: JAMB to address posting candidates to far places

“What we go through to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is better imagined. When the results of other candidates have been released, I, like other candidates posted to Sweet Valley Educational Services CBT Centre in Ikotun, Lagos, are yet to write the examination due to the problem of the Computer- Based-Test (CBT) centre. “Now that the results are being released, what will be the fate of many of us, who are yet to write the examination.

We did all the necessary things to register for the examination, but why should the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) take us to CBT Centre that is substandard? What is going to be our fate? JAMB should come to our help.”

These candidates posted to this CBT centre are not only in this predicament. “We have started the examination before the server went down and they sent us home.

They told us that they will reschedule the examination again. But now they are telling me to go to Ikoyi. Now, we don’t even know our fate. As I am talking to you, the examination has not been rescheduled. At least we have not been informed or notified.

JAMB should please come to our aid,” one of the affected candidates told New Telegraph. Also, lamenting their ordeal are some candidates, who registered for this year’s qualifying examination into higher institutions in Ondo, Ondo State, who have tales of woes to tell.

Of the 15 candidates said to have been posted to a CBT Centre in Agadagba in Ilaje-Eseodo, a coastal area of the state; several kilometers from Ondo to write the examination, no fewer than 13 of the candidates could not due to injuries they sustained when the bus they were trav- elling from Ondo to the town on Friday, June 18 was involved in an accident at Ore, Ondo State.

The 13 candidates were said to have been rushed to the hospital, while only two of them, who did not sustain injuries, could sit for the examination.

These are the agonies and tales of woes of several candidates writing this year’s UTME. While some candidates had seamless experience to share, wild criticism and condemnation have continued to trail the conduct of the examination right from commencement of registration across the country.

Apart from posting candidates to far places to write the examination, many were unable to register due to one problem to the other, which range from inability to register for the compulsory National Identification Number (NIN) as a major prerequisite for registration for this year’s UTME; posting of candidates to far locations to sit for the examination to poor internet facilities in many CBT centres.

Also, worried by what they described as perennial problems associated with the conduct of UTME, stakeholders especially parents and candidates have traced the major problems characterising the conduct of the examination to JAMB.

This is as they challenged the examination body to address these shortcomings in order to have a seamless process of conducting the examinations every year.

Expressing dismay over the development, Mr. Muyiwa Komolafe, one of the parents, whose children are yet to write the examination, however, lamented: “Can’t JAMB conduct a hitch-free examination? Is this what we parents and our children or Nigeria will continue to go through every year just because of examination?

The examination body should have found lasting solution to the hopeless situation arising every year.”

Also a mother, who did not want her name in print, expressed disquiet over the conduct of UTME, recounting how she had to take her daughter a day before the examination to the town she was posted since it is far from where they live, and should they wait till the day of the examination to travel to the place she will definitely miss the examination which was expected to take place by 7a.m.

“My daughter’s examination time was for 7a.m. With the timing, we have to go to the town (Ilaro) in Ogun State a day before the examination. Since we have no relation in the town and we have to lodge in a hotel so that she could meet up with the 7 o’clock time.

This is a risk considering the heightened insecurity in the country. But, is it that JAMB is not mindful of all this. We don’t need to put these young children at such great risk because they are seeking admission into universities,” she said.

According to her, this idea of posting candidates to far places from they live and registered due to insufficient accredited CBT centres should be stop and addressed frontally by the examination body in view of the risk involved in travelling on Nigerian roads, given the rising level of insecurity and activities of bandits and kidnappers.

But, JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the examination body had already rescheduled all the examination for those candidates that are yet to write the examination due to malfunctioning of the CBT Centres they were initially posted. “We have actually rescheduled all. I am surprise to hear that some have not.

But, I will find out,” he told New Telegraph. Meanwhile, faced with the challenges of malpractice and the need to restore sanity to the testing system, JAMB had entered into partnership with the officiating ministry, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for the purpose of checkmating irregularities such as double registration, impersonation and other fraud in the examination.

Sadly, due to the frustrating and stressful processes characterising the NIN registration and challenges at some CBT Centres as well as difficulties experienced by candidates to get their registration PIN, the board was forced to extend registration twice to enable the high number of prospective candidates experiencing such difficulties at the time, which were put at about 600,000 get registered, despite an earlier stand not to shift ground on registration extension.

For the first time, a two week extension of UTME registration was granted from May 15 to 29, 2021 and this was again followed by another two weeks from May 31 to June 15, to enable candidates with genuine challenges register for the exam. By implication, this position affected the date of the UTME examination earlier slated to hold between June 5 and 19, but was shifted to hold from June 19 to July 3, 2021.

These shifts in registration and examination dates may not have surfaced but for the numerous issues candidates had to deal with which are not exhaustive to; lateness or non-delivery of NIN verification code, mismatch or wrong names originally submitted to NIMC, inadequate computers and manpower at NIMC causing slow data capturing, and delayed response from telecommunication service providers.

But, to bring sanity to the conduct of the examination, the Chief Executive Officer/Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the new initiatives with approval from the Federal Government, were not meant to punish candidates, but to expose candidates in the habit of indulging in various forms of malpractices such as impersonation, and multiple registration, among others.

He said: “We don’t even require the name of the candidate; we just want the NIN. We will then do the needful to pull the data of the candidate and the process will go on from there.

“It is for security reasons; for us at our small level it helps us to avoid impersonation but there is a bigger picture of insecurity in the country and we know that many of these problems we have, is because we have identification problem, we cannot identify every citizen, where he is and what he is doing.

“Government is trying to ensure that we have some strategy for improving the security system and of course if those who are coming into the tertiary institution are exposed to this basic civil responsibility, it will be good to develop a culture of accountability because accountability starts from being identified.”

However, given the frustration of candidates, the Senate was pressured to immediately review the implementation of the policy making NIN a mandatory requirement for UTME/DE registration.

Coming under Order 42 and 52 of Senate Rules, the sponsor of the motion, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, described the whole process as inconsiderate and premature, infringing on the rights of young Nigerians to education.

“The requirement locks out the majority of candidates from registering for the examinations over their failure to meet the required age that makes it possible to obtain the NIN,” he had said.

But to JAMB, the candidates were fingered to have been responsible for over 80 per cent of the difficulties experienced while trying to register for the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry (DE) by failing to comply strictly to “simple” guidelines on the registration process as put in place by the Board.

“Many of them were sending wrong things and commands for NIN, making NIMC unable to verify such numbers.

The problems are self-created by the candidates, you are sending messages for a profile code and no credit of N50,” Oloyede argued.

Corroborating his assertion, many of the affected candidates including Hafsat Ahmed, Emmanuel Ojo and many others, agreed after a session with JAMB staff to have ignorantly carried out the processes wrongly, they had earlier blamed challenges experienced on inability to secure e-pin or generate profile code on time.

An observation had shown that use of double space in sending messages for profile code generation, name not matched with the one in NIMC, phone number already used by another candidate, insufficient balance to generate profile code that cost N50, among others.

Disturbed by the issues generated due to NIN usage, the Registrar consistently apologised:”We apologise for putting you through some hardship in the registration. The government directed that anyone participating in JAMB must have their NIN.

This is beyond our control.” But more troubles were brewing as some of the Computer Based Test (CBT) Centres were having technical issues unknowingly to the examination body.

The crisis got to a head on the first day of the examination as an undisclosed number of candidates across the country were unable to write the examinations. Angered by the seeming disappointment and betrayal of trust, JAMB axed no fewer than 30 accredited CBT centres, leaving the body to struggle to reassign time schedules, examination dates and centres to affected candidates.

Appraising the process, the mandatory use of NIN to conduct the examination, according to JAMB, has significantly reduced issues of multiple registrations, impersonation and other vices of examination malpractice to the barest minimum. Dr. Benjamin insisted that having a realistic number of candidates sit for the examination is a major achievement which only the partnership with NIMC has made possible.

The Board said: “We had reiterated that the import of the partnership with NIMC which mandated the use of NIN in the registration process, was that the facility has made it virtually impossible for hired examination takers to register multiple times as they used to do in the past to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

“Similarly, we wish to state that the Board is pleased to be vindicated in its belief, all along, that the huge number of candidates applying for UTME every year could not be realistic especially when seen against the backdrop of WAEC candidates which is always around the figure recorded by the Board this year.

“Actually, the Board was pleased to note that the series of measures it had put in place to ascertain the veracity of its position that the true candidates’ strength should be about 1.5m had yielded the desired results.

“In fact, the rationale for continuous harvesting of candidates with alleged challenges was informed by the need to create opportunities and flexibilities by the Board in its bid to establish the true figure of its candidates’ population going forward.

Of course, with natural increase in population factored in and having harvested all even with those without NIN, yet the number still remained the same.

“Consequently, it is the Board’s firm belief that the introduction of NIN has helped in addressing one of the fundamental channels of perpetrating examination malpractice by way of multiple applications, among others.”

As the remaining days of the examination comes and goes, there is a likelihood of seeing more CBT centres delisted and results cancelled. An ongoing investigation has been launched to study Close Circuit Camera Television (CCTV) to fish out the few perpetrators of examination malpractice.

These are huge, but a price to pay to sanitise the education system if Nigerian universities must be at par with their counterparts.

