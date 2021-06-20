Business

Anger over airfield lighting failure at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Stakeholders have expressed worries over incessant malfunctioning of airfield lighting at the Lagos airport. The situation is forcing international airlines to make diversion to other airports.

 

The situation has cost the carriers a lot and disrupted their operations and also cost passengers, whose original destination is Lagos to be taken to other destinations.

 

It would be recalled that some foreign airlines, whose original destination in Nigeria was the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, were on Friday forced to divert their flights to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, as the absence of a functional airfield lighting at the runway 1/9 Right at the airport prevented the carriers from landing in Lagos.

 

Airfield Lighting systems at any airport fulfills the critical role of ensuring that the airport remains operational at all times, including at night and during adverse weather conditions. Airfield lightings are the networks of lights and circuits that help to guide aircraft in take-off, landing and taxiing around the airfield.

 

The sudden diversion of the Lagos bound flights to Abuja created tension and anger amongst passengers, who, as a result of the emergency, became stranded with their loved ones, who were already on ground at the Lagos airport to pick them up.

 

Mostly affected by the absence of the critical safety component was the British flag carrier, British Airways, which subsequently diverted its Lagos flight to Abuja.

 

The airline, had in a message sent to the affected passengers, attributed the flight diversion to Abuja to what it called local infrastructure issues in Lagos. In an update provided for Sunday Telegraph, a top official at the airline’s office in Lagos stated: “This is a further update to your departure for London Heathrow.

 

Aircraft due to operate your flight has had to divert due to local infrastructure issues at Lagos airport, which unfortunately prevented arrival of the aircraft at Lagos International Airport.

 

“New estimated time of departure is 15:00 local time with arrival time 21:30 UK local time. Check-in for your departure will close one hour before departure at 14:00 and open at 11.00 local time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Analysts: Border closure worsens trade gap

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Unless the Federal Government fully relaxes current border closure measures, the country will record its fifth consecutive quarterly trade deficit in Q4’20, as well as a fifth consecutive year of negative trade output growth in 2020, analysts at Vetiva Research, have said. The analysts, who made the prediction while reacting to the “Foreign Trade in […]
Business

Airtel bags double awards at NTITA

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been honoured with two prestigious awards by telecoms industry stakeholders at the 4th Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA). At the awards ceremony, which was held recently in Abuja, Airtel Nigeria won the award for Best Customer Experience while the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Segun […]
Business

Access Bank, GE Healthcare partner on access to finance

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Access Bank has announced that it is partnering with GE Healthcare Systems to provide cost-efficient and flexible financing for healthcare providers.   According to the lender, the finance scheme is designed to address major challenges experienced by healthcare providers in accessing finance, including onerous documentation and stiff collateral requirements, huge financing cost, short loan periods […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica