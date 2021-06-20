Anger over airfield lighting failure at Lagos airport

Stakeholders have expressed worries over incessant malfunctioning of airfield lighting at the Lagos airport. The situation is forcing international airlines to make diversion to other airports.

The situation has cost the carriers a lot and disrupted their operations and also cost passengers, whose original destination is Lagos to be taken to other destinations.

It would be recalled that some foreign airlines, whose original destination in Nigeria was the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, were on Friday forced to divert their flights to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, as the absence of a functional airfield lighting at the runway 1/9 Right at the airport prevented the carriers from landing in Lagos.

Airfield Lighting systems at any airport fulfills the critical role of ensuring that the airport remains operational at all times, including at night and during adverse weather conditions. Airfield lightings are the networks of lights and circuits that help to guide aircraft in take-off, landing and taxiing around the airfield.

The sudden diversion of the Lagos bound flights to Abuja created tension and anger amongst passengers, who, as a result of the emergency, became stranded with their loved ones, who were already on ground at the Lagos airport to pick them up.

Mostly affected by the absence of the critical safety component was the British flag carrier, British Airways, which subsequently diverted its Lagos flight to Abuja.

The airline, had in a message sent to the affected passengers, attributed the flight diversion to Abuja to what it called local infrastructure issues in Lagos. In an update provided for Sunday Telegraph, a top official at the airline’s office in Lagos stated: “This is a further update to your departure for London Heathrow.

Aircraft due to operate your flight has had to divert due to local infrastructure issues at Lagos airport, which unfortunately prevented arrival of the aircraft at Lagos International Airport.

“New estimated time of departure is 15:00 local time with arrival time 21:30 UK local time. Check-in for your departure will close one hour before departure at 14:00 and open at 11.00 local time.

