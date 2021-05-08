News

Anglican Bishop blames insecurity on failure of presidency to tell Buhari truth

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Bishop of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Egba, Abeokuta, Rt. Revd. Emmanuel Adekunle has blamed the insecurity challenges confronting the country on the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides to tell him the true state of the nation.

The cleric berated Buhari for surrounding himself with sycophants and “noisy propagandists” who “transfer the blames of the misdemeanors going on the country to the former President or the opposition party”.
Adekunle stated this on Friday, in his charge at the third Session of the 15th Synod of the church in Abeokuta, with the theme: “God Our Foundation And Salvation”.
The clergyman, who lamented the spate of killings, kidnappings and the worsening security architecture of the country, accused the Buhari-led administration of insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians, insisting that the President has failed to take drastic steps in ending insecurity.
He called on Buhari to urgently find a solution to the rising insecurity facing the country before it gets out of hand.
Adekunle described the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration as “clueless”, lamenting, the insecurity in the country which started with Boko Haram had degenerated to insurgency, banditry, armed robbery, arsons, kidnapping and abduction as a result of mismanagement and insensitivity of the leaders.
“Since the entrance of this regime in 2015, things have not been stable in the political arena. Initially, the government started by apportioning blames on the preceding regime and for six years now they could not right the wrongs.
“The system has been deteriorating. The economy is daily somersaulting, the effect of inflation is biting hard, public amenities and facilities are depreciating, the currency is so devalued that its purchasing blower is quickly plummeting to zero.
“The country is in internecine war, feuds time between the composing tribes: farmlands are being raked and destroyed (breaking the staff of food within a certain region by herders); people are being molested, raped, sacked from their ancestral land and thrown into refugee camps within their country.
“The people involved are doing this with impunity, they move about brandishing sophisticated weapons to suppress and oppress the innocent concerned citizens. These have culminated to a point that some people belonging to a particular tribe are claiming superiority over other tribes as if they are at their mercy.
“The mismanagement of the situation confronting the nation from different sectors has added up to different crises and unrest that are erupting all around as the #EndSARS protest, eviction of the Fulanis in some regions, regional agitation for independence, demands for dissolve of power to regional governments, soliciting for true and total Federalism.”
The cleric insisted that, for the security challenges in the country to be resolved, the Federal Government must decentralise security and allow for each state to have its own police.
Governor Dapo Abiodun, in his remarks, commended the Anglican Mission for its contribution towards the development of education and humanity, describing the church as the purveyor, transmitter and bringer of western education into the country.
Abiodun, who also noted that the Synod is a viable platform to deliberate on various issues such as the development and growth of the Christian faith, added that the gathering is also an avenue where good Christian ethics are nurtured.
The governor disclosed that his administration has rehabilitated more than 300 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and increased the number of ambulances in the state from three that he inherited to 20.

