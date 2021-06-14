News

Anglican Bishop: FG’s injustice provoking agitations to break-up Nigeria

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna Comment(0)

The Kaduna Diocese of the Anglican Communion, yesterday rose from its 22nd Synod with the allegations that the perceived injustice by the Federal Government was responsible for those agitating for the break-up of Nigeria.

 

Speaking to journalists at the end of the Synod, President and Bishop of Kaduna Diocese, Rev Dr. Timothy Yahaya also said that, the Federal Government must rise in defence of schools against banditry and kidnapping, saying that the next generation will not forgive the present if schools are shut down.

 

The Bishop said: “On the calls for the break-up of Nigeria. If you give Biafra today, only in Imo State the Okigwe and Orlu men will fight over who becomes the leader. If we have a problem as Nigerians, let us agree that we have a problem and solve the problem.

 

“Our leaders should hear this very clearly, don’t pretend, there is a problem in Nigeria: a problem of marginalisation, a problem of oppression, a problem of segregation, a problem of religious differences. People don’t think about Nigeria first, they think by their religion, region and tribes.

 

“Secessionists are calling for secession because there is injustice at the centre. But when everyone is happy, nobody will care who is a Yoruba, Tiv, Igbo or Kanuri, they will only see themselves as one Nigerians.

 

“America is more diverse than Nigeria, yet they live as a nation and they are very happy and they are the giants of the world. In our diversity is our strength, in our diversity is the beauty of life.”

 

 

On the abductions and attack on schools, he said: “We are disturbed that it is only in Nigeria that things happen and happen again. “The philosophy of Boko Haram is that, western education is a crime and today, they are attacking schools.

 

They started in the North East and it is now spreading to all over the place. One day, this country would not be able to run schools.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gyang lauds Buhari for appointing Yakubu Pam NCPC Executive Sec

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

A senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang, yesterday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Reverend Yakubu Pam as executive secretary, Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).   Gyang, the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, in a statement issued in Jos by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Hon. Musa Ashoms, […]
News Top Stories

Light pollution linked to preterm births

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have discovered that light pollution could increase the likelihood of a preterm birth by almost 13 per cent. Preterm is defined as babies born alive before 37 weeks of pregnancy are completed.   Also known premature babies, there are subcategories of preterm birth, based on gestational age: extremely preterm […]
News

Multichoice adamant as Nigerians insist on pay-per-view

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

T he dominant pay-tv operator in Nigeria, Multichoice, has remained unwavering in its stance on pay-per-view as opposed to monthly subscriptions as being  demanded by Nigerians. The owner of DStv and Gotv is insisting that their business model is not in sync with the demands of Nigerian subscribers, even as the National Assembly wades in. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica