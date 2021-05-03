News

Anglican bishop to FG: Excess borrowing, insecurity undermining Nigeria’s development

The Anglican Bishop of Umuahia diocese, Rt. Rev’d Geoffrey Ibeabuchi has warned that the Federal Government’s perchant for foreign loans would drag the country into penury and mortgage the future of the Nigerian child if not checked.

 

He also drew attention to the escalating insecurity and unemployment that has made Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of states saying it would undermine the country’s development efforts.

 

In his presidential address at St. Mary’s church, Ohokobe Ndume Umuahia during the 2021 Synod of the church, Bishop Ibeabuchi reminded the Federal Government that such borrowing will be a clog in the wheel of future generations.

 

His words: “In our last Synod, we pleaded with our government to be careful and vehemently resist the pressure to borrowing externally for consumables and perishables. We still maintain our ground and call on our government at all levels to stop increasing our debts rather we should start reducing them for the good of our future generation. If there should be borrowing, let it be for investments that will yield dividend and not for consumption.”

 

The Umuahia Anglican Bishop also warned that the unemployment rate in Nigeria was growing at an alarming rate of 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 27.10 percent in the second quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report.

