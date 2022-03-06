Faith

Anglican Church Ondo marks 70th anniversary with Eye Centre

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

The Diocese of Ondo (Anglican Communion) has marked its 70th anniversary with the inauguration of multi-million Naira Eye Hospital and Event Center in the church premises in Ondo, in Ondo West Local Government area of Ondo State.

The Bishop, Dr. Stephen Adenira Oni said the church which was planted as a Diocese on February 24, 1952, has grown to be a veritable apex of evangelism and education.

 

According to him, the Diocese is proud to have a worldclass multi-million Naira Eye Care Centre that gives free eye treatment to all Nigerians irrespective of social and economic status.

 

Oni said the Diocese is now a proud owner of the Multi- Million Naira Osebosola M Fajemirokun Events Centre in Ondo City. He said it is about the best around for it is fitted with imported conference chairs and tables, ICT center, 500KVA generator, studio lighting systems, industrial colored asphalt laid packing spaces, and lots more.

 

As part of activities to mark the platinum celebration, the Cleric said the church has laid a foundation of 70 selfcontained flats to give accommodation respite to people.

 

The Bishop said priests, their families, and the youths, would continue to enjoy the best training opportunities both home and abroad, saying their children would benefit from the church’s education programmes from primary schools levels up to the higher institutions of their choice.

 

Speaking on the state of the nation, Oni has asked the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to shelve their strike action in the interest of students and education in the country.

 

The Cleric advised the Federal Government to accede to the request of the lecturers in the interest of education in the country expressing regret that incessant strike action by lecturers over unfulfilled agreements with the government usually disrupt the academic calendar and lives of the students urging the two sides to consider the future of the students and sheath their swords.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

