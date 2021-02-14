Anglican Cleric charges women faithful to be fearless

The Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, Archbishop Ecclesiastical province of the Niger, Bishop Diocese of Awka, has charged its faithful to be fearless in their daily living as God would take control of their affairs. Ibezim gave the charge to the Anglican women during admission, re-dedication and Thanksgiving for the Awka Diocesan Women’s Guild recently in Awka.

He admonished the women not to give up in their faith or soil their hands due to the harsh economic influences on the people but should develop strong faith amongst themselves. Ibezim, in his homily, themed “

The Name of The Lord is a Strong Tower “ Proverbs 18 verse 10”, urged the women to know that the year 2021 would restore all they lost in 2020. He encouraged the women to discharge their official duties in a fearless manner that would promote God’s kingdom and re-build the society for good.

“You should be fearless women who work and back their husbands to build good homes, to enthrone a healthy and safe environment for the common good of future generations. Earlier, Mrs Martha Ibezim, wife of the Archbishop and President, Mothers Guide, Mother’s Union and Girl’s Guild province of the Niger Diocese of Awka, presented 10 new members for admission.

Ibezim also presented over 3,000 women of the diocese for their annual re-dedication to the call to serve God and humanity which the women ministry performs yearly.

She encouraged the women to be committed to the work of God despite the harsh economic challenges that faced them in their daily living. Mrs Kate Asiegbu, newly-admitted member of the guild, said the forum was created to groom younger mothers and that she was happy to be admitted and promised to abide by its regulations.

Mrs Onyinye Nwakarie and Ifeyinwa Nnabuenyi, in their separate comments, commended the Anglican Communion women ministry for its programme to groom young wives and teach them tips on home building.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the re-dedication and admission service is a yearly activity of the diocese where the 16 Archdeaconry of the diocese would select women each for the yearly presentation to God.

Like this: Like Loading...