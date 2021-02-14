Faith

Anglican Cleric charges women faithful to be fearless

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, Archbishop Ecclesiastical province of the Niger, Bishop Diocese of Awka, has charged its faithful to be fearless in their daily living as God would take control of their affairs. Ibezim gave the charge to the Anglican women during admission, re-dedication and Thanksgiving for the Awka Diocesan Women’s Guild recently in Awka.

 

He admonished the women not to give up in their faith or soil their hands due to the harsh economic influences on the people but should develop strong faith amongst themselves. Ibezim, in his homily, themed “

 

The Name of The Lord is a Strong Tower “ Proverbs 18 verse 10”, urged the women to know that the year 2021 would restore all they lost in 2020. He encouraged the women to discharge their official duties in a fearless manner that would promote God’s kingdom and re-build the society for good.

 

“You should be fearless women who work and back their husbands to build good homes, to enthrone a healthy and safe environment for the common good of future generations. Earlier, Mrs Martha Ibezim, wife of the Archbishop and President, Mothers Guide, Mother’s Union and Girl’s Guild province of the Niger Diocese of Awka, presented 10 new members for admission.

 

Ibezim also presented over 3,000 women of the diocese for their annual re-dedication to the call to serve God and humanity which the women ministry performs yearly.

 

She encouraged the women to be committed to the work of God despite the harsh economic challenges that faced them in their daily living. Mrs Kate Asiegbu, newly-admitted member of the guild, said the forum was created to groom younger mothers and that she was happy to be admitted and promised to abide by its regulations.

 

Mrs Onyinye Nwakarie and Ifeyinwa Nnabuenyi, in their separate comments, commended the Anglican Communion women ministry for its programme to groom young wives and teach them tips on home building.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the re-dedication and admission service is a yearly activity of the diocese where the 16 Archdeaconry of the diocese would select women each for the yearly presentation to God.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Plateau CAN won’t be silent over killings in the North – Chairman

Posted on Author Musa Pam,  Jos

Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Polycap Lubo has insisted that CAN will not be silent over the killings in Plateau and other parts of Northern Nigeria.   He noted that the leadership will not engaged into politics and vowed to work with the traditional and community leaders to strengthen peace […]
Faith

Bishop Nwokolo tasks Obiano on Oraukwu school

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The Bishop of the Niger Diocese, Anglican Communion, Dr. Owen Nwokolo and the Old Boys Association of Oraukwu Grammar School, Oraukwu, in Anambra State, have decried the dearth of teachers in the school, describing the posting of only nine teachers to the iconic school by the state government was huge joke.   The […]
Faith

Kaigama: Corruption has assumed new level of digital proficiency 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said corruption has assumed a new level of digital proficiency across all levels, despite the high number of worship places and religious activities in the country. In his Homily delivered during the inauguration of Catholic Action in Abuja Archdiocese at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral over the  weekend, Kaigama urged Nigerians […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica