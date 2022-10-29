News

Anglican Girls Grammar School class of 1967/71 celebrates 50 years

Posted on

It was a joyous celebration and re-union for the 1967/71 class of Lagos Anglican Girls Grammar School when numbers gathered on Sunday to mark 50 years anniversary of graduation from their former secondary school in Surulere, Lagos. More than 40 old students attended the Sunday thanksgiving service held at the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Surulere before proceeding to a colourful reception where the old students, their families, well-wishers, relations and friends dined together to celebrate the goodness of God in the lives of the old students.

Commenting on the significance of celebrating 50 years of leaving school, the Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Pastor (Mrs.) Kehinde Okunnowo, expressed gratitude to God for keeping her and her colleagues alive to witness the 50th anniversary of leaving school. According to her, some of the students, who passed out of the school together were no more alive but thanked God for keeping them alive despite the challenges of the country. “It is a great privilege that we are alive to witness this programme. Some of our colleagues had died years ago, while some died recently. I want to say that we are not better than them, but we thank the Almighty God for His grace upon those who are still alive,” she said. Okunnowo revealed that they are not only coming together for merriment alone but to contribute their own quota to the development of the school. She disclosed that the 1967/71 class renovated the principal’s office as part of their contribution to the progress of the school. She said there are many challenges facing the school, but the 1967/71 set, for now, took up the renovation and furnishing of the Principal’s office to a befitting standard and promised that they would do more in the nearest future.

 

Leave a Reply

