Anglican Primate: We stand for peace, security in Kaduna

El-Rufai relaxes curfew in Kaura, Jema’a LGs

The Primate of the Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, yesterday said that the church believes everyone should be able to live in peace and pursue their desires in line with the law of the land. Ndukuba spoke when he led a delegation of officials of the Anglican Communion to pay a courtesy call on Governor Nasir El-Rufai yesterday. He said the Anglican Church was known all over the country to be a strong promoter of good governance, peaceful coexistence and development, including tackling insecurity.

The primate, who recalled that as a resident of Kaduna State, he was a victim of the 1987 religious violence, when his house was burnt in Wusasa, assured the governor of the church’s prayer for peace in the state. According to Ndukuba, “The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) stands for peaceful co-existence and the ability of people to pursue their enterprise wherever they may be – whether in the North, South, East or West – any part of this country.” The primate called on Nigerians to abide by the tenet of their faith by showing consideration for others.

“I believe that if the Christians will stand for what they believe in and the Muslims will stand for what they believe in, and each one does what he should do, in consideration of his brother and sister and neighbour, I believe that we have all that it takes to be a great nation,’’ he argued.

The Primate lauded Governor El-Rufai’s strides in infrastructural development and in the education sector as well as in tackling insecurity in the state. ‘’Driving round Kaduna has really made me to appreciate the new road networks, the developments that we have seen and in fact your strides in education. And more importantly, in wrestling with the monster of insecurity, which up until now, is still raising its ugly head,’’ he said. Ndukuba assured the governor “of our prayers for the state and also trusting God to intervene in this hydra-headed issue; so that, by the Grace of God, solution will be found and the culprits will be brought to book and the people will live in peace.” Responding, Governor El-Rufai thanked the Primate and his delegation for the visit, adding that Kaduna State was going through challenging times. He said the Primate’s visit “is an indication of the positive role that religion can play to unite our people. This has been the overriding objective of this state government.”

