Anglicans applaud Oyebanji’s giant strides in Ekiti

The Anglican Communion has commended the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji for his administra tion’s giant strides in the areas of infrastructure and human capital development of the state. The leadership of the Church in Ekiti State stated this at the 19th Synod of the Church in Ise Ekiti on Friday. It said that the governor’s efforts are aimed at repositioning the state through prompt payment of salaries and pensions, comprehensive renovation of schools and hospitals, as well as rehabilitation and construction of roads in the state. Speaking on behalf of the delegates at the 2023 Synod held at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Oraye, Ise Ekiti, the President of Synod and Bishop of Ekiti Anglican Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Andrew Olusola, said the Oyebanji – led administration has started on a positive note by focusing on infrastructure and human capital development which had become evident in the improvement in the quality of life of the average citizen. He however urged the government to enforce stoppage of hawkers from the streets of Ado Ekiti. Rev. Olusola, who appealed to the governor to expedite action on the completion of the International Cargo Airport to give residents the opportunity to fly from Ado Ekiti to all parts of the world, urged government to take full charge of the Internal Revenue Service and allow residents’ ability to pay online directly to government coffers in order to reduce the hardship people go through to pay taxes. He also used the occasion to assure the governor of the unflinching loyalty of the Anglican Communion and promised that the church would not relent in prayers for him and his government.
