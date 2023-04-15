Anglicans Applaud Oyebanji’s Giant Strides In Ekiti

The Anglican Communion has commended the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji for his administration’s giant strides in the areas of infrastructure and human capital development of the state.

The leadership of the Hutch in Ekiti State stated this while speaking at the 19th Synod of the church 2023 held at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Oraye, Ise Ekitin on Friday.

He said Oyebanji’s efforts are aimed at repositioning the state through prompt payment of salaries and pensions, comprehensive renovation of schools and hospitals, as well as rehabilitation and construction of roads in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the delegates, the President of Synod and Bishop of Ekiti Anglican Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Andrew Olusola said the Oyebanji-led administration had started on a positive note by focusing on infrastructure and human capital development which had become evident in the improvement in the quality of life of the average citizen.

He, however, urged the government to enforce the stoppage of hawkers from the streets of Ado Ekiti.

Rev. Olusola, who appealed to the Governor to expedite action on the completion of the International Cargo Airport to allow residents to fly from Ado Ekiti to all parts of the world, urged the government to take full charge of the Internal Revenue Service and allow residents’ ability to pay online directly to government coffers to reduce the hardship people go through to pay taxes.

He also used the occasion to assure the Governor of unflinching loyalty to the Anglican Communion and promised that the church would not relent in prayers for him and his government.

In his address, Oyebanji commended Ekiti Diocese for its historical leading roles in the Christian missionary works in the state as well as the invaluable contribution of the church to the development of Education and the promotion of the Ekiti pastor-hood which today was being honoured for its integrity, self-esteem, independence, and contentment.

The Governor promised residents of the state that no one would be allowed to suffer any undue harm as the government would always ensure it takes the best decision in the general interest of the people adding that he was committed to working assiduously for the development of the state that would bring the desired result of shared prosperity to all and sundry.

He urged Nigerians to always have total faith in God in their moment of crisis and seek the face of God adding that everyone should understand that God is so powerful to deliver them from any problem or challenges they may be facing at any point in time.

Governor Oyebanji explained that there was no smooth sail in the journey of life as there would always be days of disappointment, turbulence, and fears stressing the need to join hands together in faith to save a bad situation rather than aggravate it.

“I have personally reflected on the theme of this synod and its central significance to the Christian faith, the theme “Peace, be still” illustrates the agility of a man in the face of danger and desperation that often sprout therefrom.

“This shows that all of us are freight and troubled in the face of dangers to our lives to the extent we forgot that God is always around us, we often forget to exercise faith or to remember the goodness of God in the past.

“Finally, people of God, I want to reiterate before you that I am committed to the development of our dear state, we are doing everything possible to ensure life is made abundant for all our people and that Ekiti becomes the land of opportunity and prosperity as conceived by the founding fathers. I, therefore crave your support, cooperation, and prayers.

Nonetheless, I know that despite our best intentions, there will still be situations where our best may prove insufficient, even then, we should not become paralytic in faith nor desperate in our reactions.

“At that moment of our disappointment, when it seems our best is not scratching the surface of your expectation, I say to you peace, be still.”