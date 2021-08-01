Anglicans mark 164th year of Christianity in Igbo land

•Prays for peace, unity in Nigeria

Divine peace and unity of Nigeria were the focus of a recent corporate prayer by members of Saints Peter and Paul’s Anglican Church Isiakpu Nise, in Awka, Anambra State. Concerned by the deteriorated peace and fragile unity of Nigeria, the faithful elected to join other Christiana across Igbo land to pray for Nigeria while marking the 164th anniversary of the advent of Christianity in Igbo land.

The event also featured visit to the orphanage homes, and other activities on Diocesan and Archdeaconry levels. Sunday Telegraph learnt that in Awka Diocese, special prayers for divine security, peace in the country and a free and fair November sixth governorship election in the state were the main focus for the celebration.

In his sermon, the Parish Vicar, Reverend Canon Timothy Okwuchineke, whose message centered on “God is Bigger than our Problems” noted that the joy of the event is evident in the breakthrough and healings to the South-East of the country and asked the people to remain committed to things of God as a way to heal the country.

Also speaking at the event, Igwe Romanus Iloh of Nise assured the parishioners that the gains in Christianity are enormous which the existence of Christianity in Igbo land has proven in eliminating the evil lifestyle of the world. For the Coordinator of this year’s anniversary,

Evangelist Emmanuel Okpagu, the three-day event seeks to build their spiritual strength with God and to highlight the importance of establishing a family altar in every home for regular communication with God.

Contributing, the wife of the Parish Vicar, Mrs. Comfort Okwuchineke said that the existence of the gospel of Christ has reflected positively in the lives of women and encouraged them to strive to be role models at all times.

