News

Angola dislodges Nigeria as Africa’s biggest oil producer

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Angola has overtaken Nigeria as Africa’s top oil producer as a result of an abysmal oil production output in May. Data obtained from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) revealed that Nigeria’s oil production declined by 195,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.02 million bpd in May from 1.22 million in April, based on direct communication.

The information was contained in OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report for May 2022, Angola’s oil production, however, stood at 1.16 million bpd in May, based on direct communication. In spite of the decline, non-OPEC liquids production, including OPEC Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs), is estimated to have increased in May by a minor 23,000 bpd monthon- month to an average 70.2 million bpd, but was higher by 1.7 million bpd year-on-year. The report showed that six countries increased their crude oil output, while seven countries declined in production.

According to the report, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 28.47 million barrels per day in May 2022, lower by 239,000 barrels per day month-onmonth. It noted that Saudi Arabia increased output from 10,366 tb/d in April to 10,417 tb/d in May, United Arab Emirates increased from 3,015 tb/d to 3,042 tb/d, while Kuwait jumped from 2,662 tb/d to 2687tb/d. The report showed that Angola increased its crude oil output from 1,168 tb/d in April to 1,176tb/d in May, Algeria improved from 1,003 tb/d to 1,007tb/d, while Congo slightly moved up from 262tb/d to 268tb/d.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCAA to penalise airlines that violate safety requirements

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, has said the aviation regulatory body will penalise any carrier that operates below the regulatory requirements and illegally during the harmattan season.   The NCAA in a statement appealed to pilots and airline operators to exercise restraint if weather forecasts by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency […]
News Top Stories

Mimiko, PDP govs 2023 deal deepens party’s crisis in Ondo

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The festering crisis in the Ondo State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened yesterday as four governors elected on the platform of the party sealed a deal with former governor Olusegun Mimiko ahead of the 2023 general elections, New Telegraph learnt yesterday. The governors, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Aminu Tambuwal […]
News Top Stories

PDP to Buhari: You lack moral right to mediate in Mali’s crisis

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari has no business visiting Mali to mediate in the political crisis in that country when his own country is facing similar problem.   They noted that over 20 Nigerian states, including Buhari’s home state, Katsina, are facing daily attacks by insurgents and bandits and soldiers and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica