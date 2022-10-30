Faith

Angry Anambra Catholic parishioners demand independent Diocese

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor NNEWI Comment(0)

Parishioners of St Martin’s Catholic Church, and the Ihiala Catholic Community, have called on Pope Francis to create a separate diocese in the area, which will be known as Catholic Diocese of Ihiala, and will be independent of the Nnewi Diocese.

Recall that the Ihiala Catholic Community has been in a running battle with the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Most Rev Jonas-Benson Okoye, over the decision of the later to remove the Faculty of the Holy Ghost Priests in St Martin’s Parish, and further sacked them from the parish.

This situation did not go down well with the Catholic community in Ihiala, leading to negative developments – including suspension of Holy Mass in the area for  past four weeks.

But speaking at St. Martin’s Parish, Ihiala, yesterday, after a three-day fasting, prayers and Rosary novena, the President of the Catholic Women Organization (COW) in the parish, Lady Comfort Okolie, said that curving out an independent diocese for Ihiala will be the shortest and surest way out of the current crisis bedeviling Ihiala Catholic Community, and St Martin’s Parish in particular.

She said, “The crisis in the Ihiala Catholic Community is no longer a secret. This has gone to the extent that Holy Mass is suspended in St Martin’s Parish. Majority of the Catholic faithful have joined the Anglican Church; some have gone back to the tradition because they see the current development in our church as disdainful.

“The bishop decided to post diocesan priest, in the person of Fr. Augustine Ndukaji to St. Martin’s Parish, Ihiala; but St Martin’s is a home for Spiritan missionaries. Ihiala gave them the land where they built the church about 150 years ago.

“The parish is presently the headquarters of the Spiritan priests in the Southeast. They were the people that built the Catholic Church in Ihiala; they built the Juniorate Seminary in Ihiala; and also built Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, among many other things.

So, the Spiritan are Ihiala people, and Ihiala people are the Spiritan. “All of a sudden, Bishop Okoye sacked the Holy Ghost priests, and told them to go anywhere.

He sent his own priest to the parish, and the entire Ihiala Catholic Community said it will not happen. The community has decided that if the bishop will take over the church building, we’ll take the land we gave to the Spiritan priests the

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Preacher asks couples to express constant love

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Pastor Christian Amanze, who is in charge of FESTAC Region, of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, has admonished couples to express love at all times. Amanze said that the expression of love by couples would hinder friction in marriage, and make the union blissful. Amaze, gave the advice at a wedding ceremony between Mr. […]
Faith

Bishop Oyedepo under fire from housewives

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Revered General Overseer of Faith Tabernacle (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, apparently never envisage the barrage of rejections and disapprovals from the women folk, when he said that house wives can only enjoy fruitful marriage if they remained unconditionally submissive to their spouses.   But the fiery servant of God, who tried to give teeth […]
Faith

Christian scientists urge individuals to embrace spirituality

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Nigerian Christian scientists have joined their counterparts across 60 countries to proffer solutions to the challenges in the society.   The annual meeting organized by the Church of Christ held as an hybrid event at the church’s headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Participants deliberated on how spiritual values can impact on individuals and the society. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica