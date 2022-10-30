Angry Anambra Catholic parishioners demand independent Diocese

Parishioners of St Martin’s Catholic Church, and the Ihiala Catholic Community, have called on Pope Francis to create a separate diocese in the area, which will be known as Catholic Diocese of Ihiala, and will be independent of the Nnewi Diocese.

Recall that the Ihiala Catholic Community has been in a running battle with the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Most Rev Jonas-Benson Okoye, over the decision of the later to remove the Faculty of the Holy Ghost Priests in St Martin’s Parish, and further sacked them from the parish.

This situation did not go down well with the Catholic community in Ihiala, leading to negative developments – including suspension of Holy Mass in the area for past four weeks.

But speaking at St. Martin’s Parish, Ihiala, yesterday, after a three-day fasting, prayers and Rosary novena, the President of the Catholic Women Organization (COW) in the parish, Lady Comfort Okolie, said that curving out an independent diocese for Ihiala will be the shortest and surest way out of the current crisis bedeviling Ihiala Catholic Community, and St Martin’s Parish in particular.

She said, “The crisis in the Ihiala Catholic Community is no longer a secret. This has gone to the extent that Holy Mass is suspended in St Martin’s Parish. Majority of the Catholic faithful have joined the Anglican Church; some have gone back to the tradition because they see the current development in our church as disdainful.

“The bishop decided to post diocesan priest, in the person of Fr. Augustine Ndukaji to St. Martin’s Parish, Ihiala; but St Martin’s is a home for Spiritan missionaries. Ihiala gave them the land where they built the church about 150 years ago.

“The parish is presently the headquarters of the Spiritan priests in the Southeast. They were the people that built the Catholic Church in Ihiala; they built the Juniorate Seminary in Ihiala; and also built Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, among many other things.

So, the Spiritan are Ihiala people, and Ihiala people are the Spiritan. “All of a sudden, Bishop Okoye sacked the Holy Ghost priests, and told them to go anywhere.

He sent his own priest to the parish, and the entire Ihiala Catholic Community said it will not happen. The community has decided that if the bishop will take over the church building, we’ll take the land we gave to the Spiritan priests the

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...