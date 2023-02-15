Angry bank customers besiege CBN as ATMs dispense old notes in Ondo

Some bank customers yesterday stormed the office of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Akure, the Ondo State capital, following the refusal of many commercial banks in the state to swap the old notes for the new ones. Many commercial banks in Akure and other parts of the state were dispensing old naira notes at the ATM terminals while they refused to accept it as deposit. A customer said: “I just collected old N1,000 notes from First Bank, Alagbaka, Ondo Town ATM and they refused to collect old notes on the counter.”

Sequel to this, many customers besieged the CBN to exchange their old naira notes for new ones. However, armed policemen took over the premises of the CBN located in the Alagbaka area of Akure, following a siege on the facility by some bank customers. The customers which included commercial motorcyclists and drivers, traders, civil servants, businessmen and women besieged their various banks, in their quest to exchange the old notes for the new ones, but were turned back by the officials. Many of the customers were seen trooping to the commercial banks located at the Alagbaka axis in Akure with the aim of returning their old notes for the new ones.

They, however, complained that the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of the commercial banks were still dispensing the old notes. As of the time of filing this report, an official of the CBN in Akure said the apex bank would soon issue a statement directing the banks to start collecting the old notes from the customers.

