Angry bank customers lay siege on CBN as ATMs dispense old notes in Ondo

Some bank customers on Tuesday stormed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Akure, the Ondo State capital, following the refusal of many commercial banks in the state to swap the old notes for the newly redesigned naira.

Many commercial banks in Akure and other parts of the state were dispensing old naira notes at the ATM but refused to accept them as deposits.

A customer said: “I just collected old N1, 000 notes from First Bank Alagbaka, Ondo Town ATM but they refused to collect old notes over the counter.”

Sequel to this, many customers had besieged the CBN to exchange their old notes for the new ones.

However, armed policemen took over the premises of the CBN located in the Alagbaka area of Akure following a siege on the facility by some bank customers.

The customers, who included commercial motorcyclists and drivers, traders, civil servants, businessmen, and women besieged their various banks in exchange for the old notes for the new ones but were turned back by the officials.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...