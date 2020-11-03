Angry Benue youths set ablaze church belonging to alleged organ snatcher

Hundreds of angry youths in Daudu community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State Tuesday set ablaze Divine Shadow Church located in the area and belonging to one Prophet Joshua Uhembe, who is allegedly fingered in the mysterious disappearance of manhoods in the village.

Prophet Uhembe and his accomplice Noah Saka are accused of masterminding the disappearance of genital organs in Daudu.

Some youths in the area last Saturday morning, took to the major road in the local government to protest what they claimed was the mysterious disappearance of the manhoods of some men in the community.

Daudu community is located along the Makurdi-Lafia federal highway, and is accommodating at least three Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camps of vuctims of Fulani herdsmen attacks.

A source from the area, who simply identified himself as Jonah, told New Telegraph that the aggrieved youths came out to protest alleged rampant cases of the disappearance of male organs which they said has been a recurrent phenomenon in the last couple of weeks.

New Telegraph learnt that no fewer than six young men have had their manhoods disappear mysteriously in the past weeks, a development which prompted the demonstration.

