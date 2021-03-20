Arts & Entertainments

Angry customer demands refund after ordering a dozen masks, receiving “only 12”

A small business owner from Minnesota has earned the Internet’s admiration for keeping her calm while dealing with an angry customer who demanded a refund after ordering a dozen face masks and receiving “only 12”. According to news website, KRFO, Zada McCray is a single mother and the owner of Zada’s Vault – an online shop that sells shirts, hoodies, and cards and customised face masks.

Ms McCray’s small business recently vaulted to viral Internet fame after her exchange with the customer was shared on Twitter. Ms McCray says her heart dropped when she received an email with the subject line reading “wrong mask order”, reports The Mirror. According to screenshots of the email exchange shared on Twitter, the unnamed customer wrote: “Hello, I ordered a dozen custom masks from you, however you only sent me 12. “I really needed them all. I would like a refund please and I will no longer support your business. I try to support black owned businesses but you guys continue to rip people off.” Ms McCray responded by saying that since a dozen means 12, the quantity of masks she sent out was correct and she would not be able to offer a refund. She even apologised for disappointing the customer and offered a $5 discount coupon.

